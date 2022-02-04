Ex-minister Nick Gibb has called on Boris Johnson to resign, piling further pressure on the prime minister as he seeks to stave off a backbench rebellion.

Mr Gibb, the long-serving former schools minister, on Friday night became the 15th Conservative MP to publicly announce he had submitted a letter of no-confidence in the PM.

His intervention came hours after Red Wall MP Aaron Bell also called for Mr Johnson to go.

Mr Gibb attacked Mr Johnson for “flagrantly disregarding” the rules he set “within the fortress of 10 Downing Street”.

He said his constituents were “furious about the double standards” and said the Prime Minister had been “inaccurate” in statements to the Commons.

Writing in The Telegraph, the MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said: “The Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Allegra Stratton for joking about a Christmas party that she hadn’t attended, but he won’t take responsibility for those that he did attend.

“I am sorry to say that it is hard to see how it can be the case that the Prime Minister told the truth.”

He said there was still support for the prime minister in his constituency, but that voters were also questioning whether they could trust Mr Johnson.

The MP said: “To restore trust, we need to change the Prime Minister.”

The total number of MPs who have publicly called for Mr Johnson to go to 15, but privately the number is likely to be higher.

More follows...