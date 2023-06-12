✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon: Why was the former Scottish first minister arrested?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “innocent of any wrongdoing” after being arrested, then later released without charge, as part of a police probe into the SNP’s finances.

The former SNP leader said she has found the situation both “a shock and deeply distressing” and thanked people for sending messages of support.

She was detained on Sunday “by arrangement” with Police Scotland. She was later released without charge pending further investigation.

The force said: “A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation.

“The woman was questioned by Police Scotland detectives after she was arrested at 10.09am. She was released from custody at 5.24pm.”

The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.

Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.