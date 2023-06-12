Nicola Sturgeon arrested – latest: Former SNP leader says she’s ‘innocent of any wrongdoing’
Former first minister and SNP leader is arrested in connection with police probe into party finances
Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “innocent of any wrongdoing” after being arrested, then later released without charge, as part of a police probe into the SNP’s finances.
The former SNP leader said she has found the situation both “a shock and deeply distressing” and thanked people for sending messages of support.
She was detained on Sunday “by arrangement” with Police Scotland. She was later released without charge pending further investigation.
The force said: “A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation.
“The woman was questioned by Police Scotland detectives after she was arrested at 10.09am. She was released from custody at 5.24pm.”
The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.
Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.
‘I would never do anything to harm SNP or the country’
Nicola Sturgeon issued a defiant statement after she was released from custody on Sunday. The former first minister was questioned “as a suspect” by detectives looking into claims that £600,000 in donations for an independence campaign was misspent by the party. She was later released without charge pending further investigation.
“To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing,” she said in statement after her release.
“I know that this ongoing investigation is difficult for people, and I am grateful that so many continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country.”
Ms Sturgeon went on to say that she was “innocent of any wrongdoing,” adding: “Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail.
“However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”
‘I know beyond doubt that I am innocent of any wrongdoing’
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted “beyond doubt” she was “innocent of any wrongdoing” following her arrest in connection with an ongoing probe into the SNP’s finances on Sunday.
Ms Sturgeon was questioned for around seven hours on Sunday before she was released at about 5.25pm as part of the police investigation which began in July 2021.
She was the third high-profile SNP politician to be arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the party’s finances after complaints were raised almost two years ago.
More in this report:
Sturgeon: I know beyond doubt that I am innocent of any wrongdoing
The former first minister was arrested on Sunday as part of an ongoing police investigation into the SNP’s finances.
Nicola Sturgeon arrested: Former SNP leader’s statement in full
Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “innocent of any wrongdoing” following her arrest by police investigating allegations of financial misconduct at the Scottish National Party.
Read what Ms Sturgeon had to say following her release by police without charge:
‘I am certain I have committed no offence’: Nicola Sturgeon’s statement in full
Nicola Sturgeon has said that her arrest was ‘both a shock and deeply distressing’
Nicola Sturgeon: Why was the former Scottish first minister arrested?
SNP could ‘make life difficult’ for Starmer without co-operation, Yousaf warns
The SNP could “make life very difficult” for Labour after the next general election if Sir Keir Starmer does not co-operate with it, Humza Yousaf has said.
The Scottish First Minister said a demand for a second independence referendum would be “top of the list” of his party’s requests if Labour needs help forming a government at Westminster.
The Labour leader has repeatedly said he will not do a deal with the SNP after the election.
SNP could ‘make life difficult’ for Starmer without co-operation, Yousaf warns
The Scottish First Minister said independence would be ‘front and centre’ of his party’s general election campaign.
Nicola Sturgeon: The former First Minister whose independence dreams were never realised
Nicola Sturgeon‘s resignation was a surprise to many in politics - but the events that have unfolded since she left office have come as even more of a shock.
Four months after her resignation, which she insisted was “not a reaction to short-term pressures”, the former first minister has been arrested as part of an investigation into SNP funding and finances.
Police Scotland said on Sunday that she is in custody and being quizzed by detectives. She was later released without being charged.
Her husband Peter Murrell - who was until recently the chief executive of the SNP - was arrested by police officers as part of a probe into party finances just a week after she tendered her resignation to the King.
The former First Minister whose independence dreams were never realised
Police Scotland said on Sunday that Nicola Sturgeon is in custody and being quizzed by detectives
Nicola Sturgeon: Why was the former Scottish first minister arrested?
Nicola Sturgeon was arrested in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances.
The former first minister was held in custody on Sunday (11 June) and questioned by detectives looking into allegations that £600,000 in donations for an independence campaign was misspent by the party.
She was released without charges later in the evening.
Ms Sturgeon’s husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, were previously arrested and questioned part of the same investigation and later released without charge.
Ms Sturgeon’s spokesperson said: “Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so.”
Nicola Sturgeon: Why was the former Scottish first minister arrested?
Nicola Sturgeon was arrested in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances. The former first minister was held in custody on Sunday (11 June) and questioned by detectives looking into allegations that £600,000 in donations for an independence campaign was misspent by the party. She was released without charges later in the evening. Ms Sturgeon’s husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, were previously arrested and questioned part of the same investigation and later released without charge. Ms Sturgeon’s spokesperson said: “Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so.”
Sturgeon: I know beyond doubt that I am innocent of any wrongdoing
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted “beyond doubt” she was “innocent of any wrongdoing” following her arrest in connection with an ongoing probe into the SNP’s finances on Sunday.
Ms Sturgeon was questioned for around seven hours on Sunday before she was released at about 5.25pm as part of the police investigation which began in July 2021.
She was the third, high-profile SNP politician to be arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the party’s finances after complaints were raised almost two years ago.
Sturgeon: I know beyond doubt that I am innocent of any wrongdoing
The former first minister was arrested on Sunday as part of an ongoing police investigation into the SNP’s finances.
Nicola Sturgeon arrested: Former SNP leader’s statement in full
Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “innocent of any wrongdoing” following her arrest by police investigating allegations of financial misconduct at the Scottish National Party.
Read what Ms Sturgeon had to say following her release by police without charge:
‘I am certain I have committed no offence’: Nicola Sturgeon’s statement in full
Nicola Sturgeon has said that her arrest was ‘both a shock and deeply distressing’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies