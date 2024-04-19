Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nicola Sturgeon breaks silence after husband Peter Murrell charged over SNP finances

Nicola Sturgeon spoke to reporters outside her home just hours after her husband was charged by Police Scotland

Alex Ross
Friday 19 April 2024 13:50
Comments
(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has given her first reaction hours after her husband was charged in connection with embezzlement of SNP funds.

Police Scotland confirmed on Thursday evening that Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive for 22 years, had been arrested and charged over the investigation.

The 59-year-old was previously arrested as a suspect last year, before being released without charge. On Thursday, he resigned his membership of the SNP, which has urged to co-operate with the police investigation.

On Friday, Ms Sturgeon spoke to reporters outside her home. Asked about the situation as she got into her car, she said: “It is incredibly difficult, but that is not the main issue here.

“I can’t say any more, I’m not going to say anymore”

She also asked reporters to leave her neighbours in peace. She said: “I’m now going to go out ofr a walk if that’s alright with you. I know you’ve got jobs to do but I ask you, maybe, to give me neighbours some peace. There’s nothing going to be happening here.”

This is a breaking story - more to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in