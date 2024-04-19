Nicola Sturgeon breaks silence after husband Peter Murrell charged over SNP finances

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has given her first reaction hours after her husband was charged in connection with embezzlement of SNP funds.

Police Scotland confirmed on Thursday evening that Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive for 22 years, had been arrested and charged over the investigation.

The 59-year-old was previously arrested as a suspect last year, before being released without charge. On Thursday, he resigned his membership of the SNP, which has urged to co-operate with the police investigation.

On Friday, Ms Sturgeon spoke to reporters outside her home. Asked about the situation as she got into her car, she said: “It is incredibly difficult, but that is not the main issue here.

“I can’t say any more, I’m not going to say anymore”

She also asked reporters to leave her neighbours in peace. She said: “I’m now going to go out ofr a walk if that’s alright with you. I know you’ve got jobs to do but I ask you, maybe, to give me neighbours some peace. There’s nothing going to be happening here.”

This is a breaking story - more to follow