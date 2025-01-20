Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage is facing cross-party condemnation for posting a photo to social media smiling alongside MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who last year was ordered to pay damages to a woman who accused him of raping her.

The woman, who accused McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel in 2018, won her claim against him for damages in an Irish civil case in November.

The Reform UK leader, who captioned the photo, “We are so back”, can be seen shaking McGregor’s hand in the photo, taken at a victory rally for Donald Trump in Washington on Sunday.

The image sparked outrage from MPs on both sides of the political spectrum, with Tory MP Mims Davies – shadow minister for women – accusing Mr Farage of using the MMA fighter as social media “camera fodder”.

She told The Independent: “Mr Farage is clearly not choosy about the company he keeps on social media if it suits him personally to get some likes.”

open image in gallery Nigel Farage with Conor McGregor in Washington ( Nigel Farage/Instagram )

open image in gallery McGregor and Mr Farage speak during a rally in Washington ( REUTERS )

Meanwhile, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said she is “disgusted” by the image, but added: “I have to say, I’m not particularly surprised”.

“Farage has previously praised the misogynist influencer and alleged child trafficker Andrew Tate, and has called for a debate on rolling back abortion rights”, Ms Denyer told The Independent.

“We can’t be complacent about the hard-won rights and freedoms we have, and politicians here in the UK have a responsibility to speak out against those who would seek to take them away.”

open image in gallery Farage attended a party in Washington on Sunday ahead of Trump’s inauguration ( Stuart Mitchell/Reform UK )

Last year, Mr Farage praised the misogynist influencer Andrew Tate for being an “important voice” for emasculated young men and suggested MPs should debate rolling back the 24-week abortion limit.

McGregor’s accuser was awarded almost 250,000 euros (£207,000) in damages against the former UFC champion, after a three-week civil trial last year.

Mr Farage travelled to Washington for Mr Trump’s inauguration, taking place on Monday. Other UK political figures who have travelled to DC ahead of Monday’s ceremonies include shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel and former prime minister Liz Truss.

The government is expected to be represented at Monday’s ceremonies by outgoing UK ambassador to the US Dame Karen Pierce.

The Independent has contacted Mr Farage and Mr McGregor for comment.