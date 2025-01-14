Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK is now within touching distance of Labour, a new poll has shown, as Sir Keir Starmer has been dealt a new blow when it comes to confidence in his leadership of the country.

In the first YouGov poll since the general election, Labour’s support has plummeted, while Reform’s has steadily grown to just one point behind Sir Keir’s party.

Meanwhile, the Tories have been pushed into third place just two months after Kemi Badenoch was elected leader.

The survey, conducted for Sky News, puts Labour on 26 per cent, Reform UK on 25 per cent, the Conservatives on 22 per cent, the Liberal Democrats on 14 per cent and the Greens on 8 per cent.

It comes just weeks after Nigel Farage’s party claimed to have overtaken the Tories in party membership, with the party branding itself “the real opposition”.

Nigel Farage’s party is growing in support ( PA Wire )

At the general election, Labour was around 20 points ahead of Reform UK at 35 per cent support. The Tories were in second place on 24 per cent, while Mr Farage’s party was lagging behind at 15 per cent. The Lib Dems were on 13 per cent while the Greens were on seven.

The latest polling also casts a damning judgement on Sir Keir’s first six months in office, with just 10 per cent saying the government has been successful, while a huge 60 per cent say unsuccessful.

Older voters have turned away from Labour, the poll shows, with just 14 per cent of over 65s saying they would now vote for the party. This is down from 22 per cent around the time of the election.

The poll also spells bad news for the Tories, indicating that the party is still a toxic brand.

It shows that Reform UK are the least unpopular party, with a net favourability rating of -32. Labour are marginally worse on -34 and the Tories down on -45.

The polling, conducted on 12 and 13 January, comes as Labour faces growing pressure over its handling of the economy and a simmering row over the grooming gangs scandal.

The pound fell to a fresh 14-month low on Monday, at 1.21 dollars. It regained some ground later in trading but still finished 0.3 per cent lower at 1.216 when London’s markets closed.

As chancellor Rachel Reeves returned from her trip to China, concerns have swirled that the government is in danger of failing to meet its own fiscal rules and will need to take action to remain on track.

Meanwhile, on Monday night Tory leader Kemi Badenoch reiterated calls for a national inquiry into grooming gangs as Labour MPs and politicians broke ranks with Sir Keir to demand the same.

YouGov interviewed 2,279 voters in Great Britain on 12 January and 13 January.