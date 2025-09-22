Farage vows to axe indefinite leave to remain and ban migrants’ benefits access

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has said Reform UK would end the right of migrants to apply for permanent residency in the UK after five years, and force those who already have settled status to reapply for a new, stricter visa.

The Reform UK leader wants to abolish indefinite leave to remain (ILR), for which migrants can currently apply after five years, and force them to renew their visa every five years.

Applicants would have to meet certain criteria, including a higher salary threshold and a better standard of English.

They would have to have lived in the UK for seven years, up from five, and there would be tighter restrictions on bringing spouses and children to the UK.

The new visa would also prevent any access to benefits under the plans set out by Zia Yusuf.

Reform said the plans will save £234bn – an estimate that has since been disowned by the Centre for Policy Studies ( PA )

In an extraordinary claim, Reform said the changes would save £234bn, more than the entire NHS budget and five times what the UK currently spends on defence.

But a Labour source said the figure was based on an estimate that has since been disowned by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) think tank. A note on the think tank’s website says the figures are the subject of a dispute and “the overall cost estimates should no longer be used”.

The source said: “Farage’s not even half-baked announcement has already fallen apart. Yet again, Reform have no credible plan and their only answer is ‘don’t know’.”

The CPS quickly issued a clarification on social media, again stressing that the £234bn figure should not be used.

Meanwhile Sir Ed Davey branded Reform a “threat to our democracy, to things we hold dear, British values – decency, tolerance, respect for the rule of law”.

Mr Yusuf, Reform UK’s policy chief, wrote in The Telegraph: “We will abolish ILR altogether, including rescinding it retrospectively, and close all loopholes to ensure only UK citizens receive welfare or social housing.”

He said that hundreds of thousands of migrants who came to the UK under more relaxed post-Brexit rules introduced by Boris Johnson’s Tory government, as part of what Reform is branding the “Boris wave”, will in January begin to qualify for permanent residence.

Mr Yusuf said Reform’s proposals would “lead to hundreds of thousands of people having to apply and ultimately losing their settled status in the UK, which will be done on a staggered and orderly basis to allow businesses to train British workers to replace them”.

The savings to the taxpayer would exceed £230bn, Mr Yusuf claimed.

Mr Farage will reportedly tell a Monday press conference: “Welfare will end for everyone that is not a UK citizen, we will close the loopholes. Reform will ensure that welfare is for UK citizens only.

“We are cleaning up the mess of Boris Johnson. The Boris wave will bankrupt us.

“Reform will deal with Boris wave, the biggest betrayal of voters’ trust in modern times.”

A Government spokesperson said: “People here illegally rightly do not get anything from our benefits system.

“Foreign nationals usually have to wait five years to claim universal credit and we’re looking at increasing this to 10 years.

“We inherited a broken welfare system and spiralling benefits bill. That’s why we’re taking action and reforming the system and have seen the proportion of universal credit payments to foreign nationals fall since last July.”