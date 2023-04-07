Why fresh warning of Northern Ireland terror attacks should come as no surprise

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The warning from police in Northern Ireland of the threat posed by dissident Republicans during the Good Friday Agreement commemoration comes in the wake of similar alerts about possible attacks.

MI5 has raised the terrorist threat level in Northern Ireland to “severe” – meaning that attacks are highly likely – after the shooting of a police officer, other attempted murders, and the approach of the 25th anniversary of the historic deal which ended 30 years of The Troubles.

Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, gave quite a specific account to the Northern Ireland Policing Board of where the violence may take place, Londonderry, when, Easter Monday, and what may unfold – street protests luring officers into ambushes. Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “We have very strong community intelligence about this and we’ll be prepared for that and we will be prepared for all eventualities on Monday ".

The Police Service of Northern Ireland ( PSNI) has activated Operation Inspire, a contingency plan to counter large-scale law and order challenges, with a high presence on the streets and monitoring of suspects. Around 350 officers drawn from the rest of the UK are due to bolster the force.

Sinn Féin’s policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly acknowledged the threat from dissidents while insisting that: “They are a small number of people intent on reversing the peace process, the political process and all of that for no good reason. The vast majority of people across the north and across Ireland and elsewhere are absolutely against them, so they do not have any support base.”

The coming days, however, will give the dissident militia an opportunity to attempt an operation, with international attention on Northern Ireland, guaranteeing widespread publicity.

Extensive celebrations are being planned with Joe Biden arriving. The presence of the US President will be a reminder of the key role the US played in bringing to an end the vicious internecine strife which led to the loss of 3,700 lives. Bill Clinton, under whose administration the agreement was brokered, will also be present along with Hillary Clinton.

The anniversary comes after another landmark moment – Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, the Windsor Framework, being formally signed off, with the prospect of trade problems, which came with the Northern Ireland Protocol being resolved at last.

Mr Biden’s appearance is also seen as a seal of approval for the Brexit breakthrough. The US administration has repeatedly stressed that maintaining the Good Friday Agreement is an inviolate term in many bilateral issues with the UK, not least a vital post-Brexit trade deal. Mr Biden repeatedly mentions that his antecedents are Irish: the Irish Caucus remain the most powerful in the US Congress.

A terrorist attack in the current climate will have a huge impact politically, and pour fuel into an already fragile security situation at a time Northern Ireland remains in a political impasse, with no government in place. That is due to the decision of the DUP ( Democratic Unionist Party) which opposes the Windsor Framework, to withdraw from the power-sharing administration.

Attacks by dissident Republicans have been taking place with little coverage outside Northern Ireland. Many of them have been foiled by the police and security services, but some have been successful. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot in Omagh. Masked gunmen shot him as he finished a football training session he ran for kids in the County Tyrone town. The officer remains seriously ill. Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with the attempted killing.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the attack on DCI Caldwell, as well as an attempt to kill two police officers with a bomb in Strabane last November and the group has been linked to a number of murders including those of the journalist and author Lyra McKee in 2019.

Liam Kelly, the chairman of the Northern Ireland Police Federation, wonders why the threat level was even reduced. "Frankly, no one should be surprised by this latest MI5 intelligence assessment which acknowledges the extent of the challenge,” he commented. “One might reasonably ask why it was downgraded to ‘substantial’ in the first place when it was clear dissident Republican groups were still actively wedded to causing murder and destruction.”