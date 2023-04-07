What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

The Good Friday Agreement brought republicans and unionists together after decades of violent political conflict in Northern Ireland.

The historic peace treaty effectively established a cross-community consensus around peace and the future direction of the region.

However, though the agreement put an end to The Troubles, the accord has still faced difficulties over the years.

So what is this major peace treaty? And how did it come to be?

Independent TV‘s Decomplicated series explains the Good Friday Agreement.

