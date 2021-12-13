Boosters offered on Christmas Day in bid to hit 20m vaccination target

Booster jabs will be on offer on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as the NHS ramps up its vaccination drive in a bid to meet Boris Johnson’s target of protecting everyone eligible in England by the end of the month.

Downing Street was today unable to provide a target for daily jabs to hit the “challenging” target, which will require around 1m boosters a day for the remainder of the month - almost double the current rate and well above the maximum of 752,000 achieved in March.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman confirmed that the aim was to deliver jabs to those eligible by the end of the month, amid confusion over reports that the Department of Health was guaranteeing only to offer an appointment which could take place later. It is accepted that in individual cases - such as people who are currently suffering from Covid or those who leave booking to the last minute - it may not be possible to fit in a jab before New Year’s Eve.

People trying to book jabs this morning were frustrated by lengthy queues on the website, though 110,000 managed to secure appointments by 9am.

And 750 troops were drafted in to help speed up the effort which must be dramatically accelerated in order to come close to the 20m vaccinations needed to meet Mr Johnson’s goal.

Servicemen and women will be deployed as vaccinators as well as assisting the NHS with planning on a national and regional level, said Downing Street.