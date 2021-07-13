‘Don’t be hoodwinked’: Aid cuts will be permanent if government wins vote today, Tory rebel warns

The £4bn-a-year overseas aid cuts will become permanent if the government wins a crucial vote today, the leading Tory rebel is warning – urging MPs not to be “hoodwinked”.

Andrew Mitchell poured scorn on a new Treasury plan that, ministers claim, would restore the cuts when the economy improves, branding it “a fiscal trap”.

One analysis has concluded the tests – no unsustainable borrowing for day-to-day spending and falling underlying debt – will not be passed before the next election, scheduled for 2024.

Mr Mitchell said: “Any of my colleagues who are satisfied by that, frankly, are being hoodwinked. The terms the Treasury have set are a fiscal trap

“Frankly, if the government get their way today that we can kiss goodbye to the 0.7,” he said – referring to the legal commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on aid.

Aid has been slashed by around £4bn a year – breaking a Tory manifesto pledge and, potentially, the law – with no date for restoring the “temporary” reduction, which could be years away.

In a major U-turn, MPs have been granted a binding vote, on Tuesday, to reverse the cuts from next year, but threatened with tax hikes and other spending cuts if they defy the government.

Around 50 Tory MPs are thought ready to rebel – enough to win the vote – but Mr Mitchell stepped back from expressing confidence that they will win, saying: “We will see what will happen today.”

