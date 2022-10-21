Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Penny Mordaunt enters Tory leadership race promising ‘fresh start’ for party

Commons leader – who finished third in the last race – has ground to make up on Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Friday 21 October 2022 16:27
Comments
History of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list

Penny Mordaunt is the first Tory leadership contender to confirm she is running for No 10, promising she can deliver a “fresh start” for the party.

The Commons leader – who finished third in the last race, in July – is likely to face Rishi Sunak and possibly Boris Johnson, but neither has made an announcement yet.

Ms Mordaunt is believed to have told Jeremy Hunt he will remain as chancellor – and that there will be no delay to his de-facto budget planned for 31 October.

She tweeted: “I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest.

“I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister - to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE [general election].”

Recommended

Ms Mordaunt has ground to make up, having the declared backing of only 18 fellow Conservatives and needing 100 to clear the bar for nominations on Monday.

This year’s first leadership campaign saw her star rise dramatically at the start of the contest – only for her to be pegged back and overtaken by Liz Truss.

A fresh opinion poll, for Opinium, has found the public prefers her to Mr Johnson, but only by the narrow margin of 36 per cent to 33 per cent.

She lacks popularity in a head-to-head with Mr Sunak, who is preferred by 45 per cent of people against only 23 per cent for Ms Mordaunt, according to the survey.

The Navy reservist wowed Tory MPs with a polished performance defending Ms Truss in the chamber last week, but may be vulnerable to the charge of lacking experience.

The only department she has run is defence – and only very briefly – at a time when her colleagues are likely to be wary of taking a gamble, after the disastrous reign of the current, departing prime minister.

Andrea Leadsom, a leadership contender in 2017, tweeted that she was “delighted” by the Portsmouth North MP’s announcement.

“Penny has the experience, the compassion and the determination to lead our country to a bright future!” the former cabinet minister said.

Recommended

Born in Torquay in Devon, the 49-year-old Ms Mordaunt is the daughter of a paratrooper and a special needs teacher.

She worked on George W Bush’s presidential campaigns and was a Tory party staffer during William Hague’s leadership, later making headlines for her appearance on the reality TV diving show Splash in 2014.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in