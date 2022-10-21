Conservative leadership: How will the new prime minister be chosen?

The race is on to find the next leader of the Conservative Party following Liz Truss’s resignation as prime minister.

Each candidate needs the backing of 100 MPs before they can be confirmed as in the running.

When confirmed, the winner of the contest will be the third Tory prime minister in Downing Street in less than two months.

Sir Graham Brady, leader of the 1922 Committee, has said that the process should be completed by 28 October.

Here’s how the selection process will work.

Sign up for our newsletters.