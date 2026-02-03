Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Mandelson-Epstein latest: Police to review reports of alleged misconduct ‘after ex-minister leaked government email’

Force says it will review reports to determine whether they meet criminal threshold for investigation

Government moves to toughen Lords disciplinary procedures after Epstein-Mandelson revelations

The Metropolitan Police has said it will review reports into alleged misconduct in a public office after Lord Mandelson was accused of leaking sensitive information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, the force said it had received "a number of reports relating to alleged misconduct in a public office" following the release of millions of documents relating to Epstein last Friday. Mandelson features a number of times in the documents.

Their statement follows revelations that Lord Peter Mandelson emailed Epstein about persuading the then-prime minister Gordon Brown to resign.

In the emails, he also appeared to tell Epstein he would lobby ministers over a tax on bankers' bonuses in 2009 and confirmed an imminent bailout package for the euro the day before it was announced in 2010.

Mr Brown himself has demanded an investigation into the “wholly unacceptable disclosure” of information to Epstein, while Nick Butler, the adviser who wrote the 2009 memo, called the leak a “disgusting breach of trust”.

Analysis: Mandelson has been ousted – but Starmer hasn’t heard the end of it

Mandelson has been ousted from Labour – but Starmer hasn’t heard the end of it

The scandal has echoes of the Christopher Pincher affair that finished off Boris Johnson, writes political editor David Maddox
Bryony Gooch3 February 2026 05:00

Watch: Epstein survivors hold up childhood photos from when they were abused

Epstein survivors hold up childhood photos from when they were abused
Bryony Gooch3 February 2026 04:00

Could Lord Mandelson’s peerage be revoked?

Our political reporter, Athena Stavrou, shares:

Although Lord Peter Mandelson resigned from the Labour Party on Sunday, it is unlikely his peerage will be revoked.

The former US ambassador became a Labour Peer in 2008, but is currently on a leave of absence.

There have been calls in recent days to remove him from the House of Lords altogether, in light of the fresh claims that emerged over the weekend.

But to do so would require a complicated process, in which the government would have to propose and pass a specific piece of legislation to remove his peerage.

Early Education Minister Olivia Bailey said on Monday morning that she understands Lord Mandelson has no plans to return to the Lords currently.

If he were to do so, he would have to give three months’ notice. He will have to make a decision when the next parliamentary session begins in May whether to apply for another leave of absence or return, or he could retire at any time.

Bryony Gooch3 February 2026 03:00

Mandelson gave Epstein advanced notice of a €500bn bail out to save the Euro

Lord Mandelson appeared to give Jeffrey Epstein advance notice of a €500bn bailout to save the Euro.

He messaged Epstein about the bailout on the evening of 9 May 2010, before it was formally announced the following morning.

(US Department of Justice)
Bryony Gooch3 February 2026 02:00

Recap: What was in the No10 email Mandelson sent to Epstein?

Emails have shown that internal discussions from the heart of Gordon Brown’s government were passed to Epstein in 2009.

Lord Mandelson, who was then-business secretary, wrote to Epstein in June 2009, describing an “interesting note that’s gone to the PM”, forwarding an assessment by Mr Brown’s adviser Nick Butler of business confidence and potential policy measures including an “asset sales plan”.

The sensitive email also contains tax policies and states that the business sector believed the Tories would win the next general election.

It calls on Mr Brown’s government to develop an active financial policy by selling off “saleable assets” to the private sector to relieve debt.

This would allow Labour to go into the election with a pledge not to make any further increases to corporate or top rate income taxes.

Epstein responded by asking “what salable (sic) assets”, with a reply from a redacted email address saying “land, property I guess”.

Holly Evans3 February 2026 01:00

Editorial: Lord Mandelson must hand in his title and face up to Congress

Lord Mandelson must hand in his title and face up to Congress

Editorial: Keir Starmer is right to demand his former US ambassador relinquish his peerage and testify before Congress about his ‘life adviser’ Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes
Bryony Gooch3 February 2026 00:00

Pictured: Epstein and Mandelson together in latest release

(US Department of Justice)
Bryony Gooch2 February 2026 23:00

Government ready to 'provide support to police'

The Government has said it is ready to “provide whatever support and assistance the police need” after the Metropolitan Police received reports relating to alleged misconduct in a public office.

The force said it had received the reports following the release of another tranche of documents relating to the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

A Government spokesperson said: “It is rightly for the police to determine whether to investigate and the government stands ready to provide whatever support and assistance the police need.”

Bryony Gooch2 February 2026 22:58

Watch: Jeffrey Epstein chases women around his island home and dances in new files release

Jeffrey Epstein chases women around his island home and dances in new files release
Bryony Gooch2 February 2026 22:00

Mandelson breaks silence about husband's money from Epstein

Lord Mandelson has explained why his husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva accepted money from Jeffrey Epstein to fund an osteopathy course.

Referring to the disgraced financier as the “bubonic plague”, he said “Epstein told Reinaldo that he had an educational foundation which gave bursaries or scholarships and offered one for an osteopathy course. I saw this as kindness, nothing more. It was a great help to Reinaldo and I thanked him.

“In retrospect, it was clearly a lapse in our collective judgment for Reinaldo to accept this offer. At the time it was not a consequential decision.”

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Reinaldo.

Bryony Gooch2 February 2026 21:40

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in