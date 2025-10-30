Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government’s review into the UK’s most-claimed disability and health-related benefit has delivered a new update as new experts are appointed to help lead the process.

Chaired by disability and social security minister Sir Stephen Timms, the review focuses on the personal independence payment (PIP), which is currently claimed by 3.8 million people. The benefit is designed to help with extra costs incurred by living with an illness or disability.

Earlier this year, Labour’s proposals to tweak the assessment criteria for the benefit to effectively make it harder to claim were met with fierce opposition from campaign groups and politicians.

Ministers backed down on the plans in late June after over 100 Labour MPs threatened to vote against the government on the measures. The concession – and review – was announced by Sir Stephen in the middle of the debate on the legislation.

open image in gallery Sir Stephen Timms, who is leading a review into personal independence payments (UK Parliament) ( PA Media )

The work will focus largely on the PIP assessment process, which has long been criticised by disability rights campaigners. Sir Stephen is expected to report his findings by Autumn 2026, with an interim report sometime before that.

One of the key criticisms against the government’s plans was over the government’s lack of consultation with disabled people on the changes, leading to accusations that the legislation had been rushed through.

To address this, the so-called Timms Review will be co-produced with disabled people, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said, beginning with its two newly-announced co-chairs, Dr Clenton Farquharson and Sharon Brennan.

Dr Farquharson has more than 25 years’ experience as a national advocate for disability rights, and social justice, according to the DWP.

Ms Brennan meanwhile has expertise as a director of policy and external affairs at National Voices, a coalition of health and care charities, and has advised the Department for Transport on accessibility as a member of the disabled person’s transport advisory committee.

Sir Stephen said: “We’re ensuring disabled people and those with long-term health conditions can access the same opportunities, choices, and chances as everyone else.

“That’s why we’re putting them at the heart of the first ever full review of PIP – making sure it is fair and fit for the future.

open image in gallery Sir Stephen Timms said the Government will hold off making changes to the PIP eligibility criteria until he has finished a review into the payments (John Stillwell/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I’m delighted to welcome Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE and Sharon Brennan as the Review’s co-chairs and encourage people with lived experience to apply to be part of this important work.”

The announcement of the new chairs also marks the beginning of the recruitment process for the review’s wider steering group. The DWP says it is aiming to recruit 12 members for this group, the majority of whom will be disabled people or representatives of disabled people’s organisations.

This group will oversee a “programme of participation,” the department adds, drawing on a broad range of evidence and sources.

James Taylor, executive director of strategy at Scope, said: “Life costs a lot more for disabled people, and PIP is vital. But there are problems which need fixing, such as assessments getting it wrong, and a lack of trust between assessors and disabled people.

“We welcome the announcement that a group of disabled experts will be ‘at the heart’ of this review, but a lot of good faith has been put in ministers’ commitments to co-produce reforms with disabled people. It’s vital the government keeps this promise.

“We will continue to push for the DWP to listen to the experiences of the millions who rely on PIP to live, and who understand their extra costs better than anyone.”