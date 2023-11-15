Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak goes head to head with Sir Keir Starmer in the first Prime Minister’s Questions since a dramatic cabinet reshuffle that saw his sacked former home secretary launch a scathing attack on his leadership.

Sir Keir has been given plenty of ammunition as he goes head to head with Mr Sunak on Wednesday 15 November, less than a day after Suella Braverman accused him of being “uncertain” and “weak” in a parting broadside and just hours after the Supreme Court ruled the government’s flagship policy of removing asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful.

A reshuffle on Monday saw Ms Braverman ousted and former prime minister David Cameron brought back as foreign secretary, with the prime minister hailing a new “strong and united team” in government.

Mr Sunak had already been facing anger from the right of the Tory party, with Miriam Cates and Danny Kruger, who chair the New Conservatives group of MPs, expressing their continued support for him but suggesting he had abandoned issues important to red wall voters.

PMQs also comes less than two hours after