Is there clear water between Conservative and Labour economic policies?
The parties are aligned over their commitment to fiscal discipline – but Labour hopes its planning reforms can kickstart growth in a way that the Tories can’t, writes Zoe Grunewald
The Labour Party has faced accusations of mirroring the Conservative Party’s economic strategies.
Last week, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves outlined her economic approach in her Mais lecture, prompting some to liken her to Margaret Thatcher.
Echoing Labour’s commitment to a “decade of national renewal”, Ms Reeves promised substantial reforms akin to Thatcher’s era, aiming to reverse the nation’s economic decline and foster robust growth.
