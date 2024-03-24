Jump to content

Is there clear water between Conservative and Labour economic policies?

The parties are aligned over their commitment to fiscal discipline – but Labour hopes its planning reforms can kickstart growth in a way that the Tories can’t, writes Zoe Grunewald

Zoe Grunewald
Sunday 24 March 2024 17:40
Jeremy Hunt announced tax cuts in the spring budget

The Labour Party has faced accusations of mirroring the Conservative Party’s economic strategies.

Last week, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves outlined her economic approach in her Mais lecture, prompting some to liken her to Margaret Thatcher.

Echoing Labour’s commitment to a “decade of national renewal”, Ms Reeves promised substantial reforms akin to Thatcher’s era, aiming to reverse the nation’s economic decline and foster robust growth.

