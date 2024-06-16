Why has Ed Davey been throwing himself in the water to win the Lib Dems votes?

When Neil Kinnock became Labour leader in October 1983, he was infamously pictured falling backwards on Brighton beach. It was an image of haplessness that dogged his nine-year leadership right up until his second general election defeat in 1992.

Yet 41 years later, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey seems to be making a virtue of being pictured falling into water at any opportunity, whether it is from a boat or losing his balance on a tightrope.

Not only that, but images of him on a water slide, a funfair ride, hurtling downhill on a bike, playing a giant blue version of Jenga (to represent the Tory blue wall) and more have punctuated an otherwise dull and predictable election campaign.