Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Why has Ed Davey been throwing himself in the water to win the Lib Dems votes?

While the other parties appear to have been taking the election campaign seriously, Ed Davey has been having enormous fun. Political editor David Maddox explains that there is a clever political calculation behind the Lib Dem leader’s frivolity

Sunday 16 June 2024 12:33
Comments
Ed Davey falls into water during agility course in latest campaign stunt

When Neil Kinnock became Labour leader in October 1983, he was infamously pictured falling backwards on Brighton beach. It was an image of haplessness that dogged his nine-year leadership right up until his second general election defeat in 1992.

Yet 41 years later, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey seems to be making a virtue of being pictured falling into water at any opportunity, whether it is from a boat or losing his balance on a tightrope.

Not only that, but images of him on a water slide, a funfair ride, hurtling downhill on a bike, playing a giant blue version of Jenga (to represent the Tory blue wall) and more have punctuated an otherwise dull and predictable election campaign.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in