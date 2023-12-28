Jump to content

Politics Explained

Why the Labour Party is so keen to push for a May general election

Emily Thornberry says Britain is ‘desperate’ for an election but are the Tories stalling until autumn? Archie Mitchell examines the speculation

Thursday 28 December 2023 18:13
<p>Would Sunak call an election earlier than necessary, with the Conservatives almost 20 points behind Labour in the polls? And does Labour really believe he would? </p>

Would Sunak call an election earlier than necessary, with the Conservatives almost 20 points behind Labour in the polls? And does Labour really believe he would?

(PA)

Rishi Sunak’s plan to hold a May general election is the “worst kept secret in parliament” – according to Emily Thornberry.

Labour’s shadow attorney general said on Thursday that Jeremy Hunt’s 6 March Budget date is “confirmation” of a spring contest.

“The country is desperate for an election,” she told Sky News.

