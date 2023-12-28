Why the Labour Party is so keen to push for a May general election

Rishi Sunak’s plan to hold a May general election is the “worst kept secret in parliament” – according to Emily Thornberry.
Labour’s shadow attorney general said on Thursday that Jeremy Hunt’s 6 March Budget date is “confirmation” of a spring contest.
“The country is desperate for an election,” she told Sky News.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies