Politics Explained

A drop in inflation is good news – but is it enough to make people vote Tory?

It seems Rishi Sunak’s pledge has been met – but not everyone will give him the credit. Sean O’Grady looks at whether it will boost a flagging Conservative Party, and at what it might mean for the next government

Wednesday 19 June 2024 19:55
Jeremy Hunt claims ‘It wouldn’t have happened under Labour’ – but is he right?
Jeremy Hunt claims ‘It wouldn’t have happened under Labour’ – but is he right? (PA Video/PA Wire)

The headline annual rate of consumer price inflation has hit 2 per cent – bang on the official target, and for the first time in three years. It’s obviously encouraging news, and the Conservatives will be hoping that it gives them a boost during what’s been a difficult campaign. It was, after all, running at 11.1 per cent in the year to October 2022.

According to the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, the rate is low by international standards, and: “That would not have happened under Labour, [who] refused to condemn the public-sector pay strikes that would have meant inflationary pay rises, inflation lasting longer.”

However, underlying “core” inflation, excluding volatile food and fuel prices, is still running relatively high at 3.5 per cent, as it is in the services sector (5.9 per cent), while wages are still going up at about 5 per cent a year. These are also key measures monitored by the Bank of England. Experts therefore don’t expect an interest-rate cut before August, at the earliest.

