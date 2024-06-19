Inflation has shrunk – but the question is: are you feeling any richer?

For the first time in almost three years, the Bank of England’s holy grail has been found: inflation for the year to May fell back to its hallowed 2 per cent target from 2.3 per cent in April.

Food prices, which has long been a blackspot, did a lot of the heavy lifting to deflate the figure, which increased by just 1.7 per exit. This was cited as a key contributor by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But although the government will be rejoicing at having been granted a decent ‘retail offer’ while out election campaigning on the nation’s doorsteps, we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. The price of a weekly shop is still up compared to a year earlier, and the damage from the peak of more than 19 per cent recorded last year is still in the figures. The average shopping bill is more than 25 per cent higher than it was at the beginning of 2022.