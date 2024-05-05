Did Rishi Sunak deliberately snub Susan Hall by not voting in London?
The Independent revealed that Rishi Sunak did not vote for Susan Hall in London even though he legally could have done. Political editor David Maddox looks at why this may have been a deliberate snub
With the catastrophic local election results suffered by the Tories this weekend, Rishi Sunak’s leadership has again become the focus of attention.
It was bad enough to win fewer council seats than the Lib Dems by losing almost 500 out of the 985 the Tories were defending. And the defeat of West Midlands mayor Andy Street by Labour’s Richard Parker was a stunning blow.
But amid the chaos and recriminations, nothing seems to have symbolised the prime minister’s own deficiencies more than the revelation that he was sitting in London during the elections on Thursday but did not get round to voting for his party’s candidate for London mayor, Susan Hall.
