A newly-elected Tory MP refused to give Rishi Sunak credit for winning the by election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Steve Tuckwell claimed a narrow victory in Boris Johnson's old seat by 495 votes.

When asked why he'd not given the prime minister credit and instead said Sadiq Khan lost Labour the by election in his victory speech, Mr Tuckwell told Sky News: "Rishi Sunak's my prime minister, I'm right behind him as a newly-elected MP.

"We won [the election] on the fact that it was a referendum on Ulez."