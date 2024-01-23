Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former Post Office investigator has revealed he was set a target by the Post Office to recover money from subpostmasters accused of false accounting and theft.

Robert Daily, who was involved in the criminal investigation of two wrongly convicted subpostmasters who died before their convictions were overturned, said he had been given a personal objective of recovering 40 per cent of money from those who were accused.

A document shown at the inquiry revealed Mr Daily had exceeded his target. But he claimed he wasn’t rewarded by the Post Office and would not have necessarily have been marked down had he failed to meet this target.

MPs have sent letters to 21 organisations including the Bank of England, the HMRC and the Treasury requesting information on public sector contracts awarded to Fujitsu (PA Wire)

One postmaster that Mr Daily helped investigate, Peter Holmes, eventually pleaded guilty to four counts of false accounting and was sentenced to a community order. He died from a brain tumour in October 2015 before his conviction was posthumously quashed.

Mr Daily was asked about a period in November 2009 when he was the sole investigator in Scotland. He told the inquiry he felt under pressure to refer cases due to mounting backlogs, but that he did not think it affected the quality of the team’s work.

He also told how the Post Office’s legal team passed cases on to prosecuters in Scotland without being qualified in Scots law.

Paul Patterson, European Director for Fujitsu, has apologised for the IT companies role in the scandal (AFP via Getty Images)

The inqury heard how Mr Daily believed he and other investigators were “not adequately supported” before a solicitor firm was brought in to advise in 2013.