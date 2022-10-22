Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Priti Patel adds name to Boris Johnson supporters as ex-PM prepares bid for return to No 10

Former prime minister expected to launch campaign after return from Caribbean holiday

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Saturday 22 October 2022 11:19
Comments
Boris Johnson's plane arrives at Gatwick amid Tory leadership race

Former home secretary Priti Patel has become the latest high-profile Conservative to throw her weight behind Boris Johnson’s bid to return as prime minister.

Ms Patel announced in a tweet that she believes the former PM has a mandate to govern from the 2019 general election and a “proven track record getting the big decisions right”.

Her endorsement brought to 58 Mr Johnson total of publicly declared nominations from MPs, as he nears on the 100 threshold required to join the race to succeed Liz Truss as Conservative leader.

Front-runner Rishi Sunak is understood to have passed the 100 milestone with two days to go to the 2pm Monday deadline. Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt, the only contender officially to have declared her candidacy, is lagging behind on 22.

Ms Patel was home secretary throughout Mr Johnson’s first period in office from 2019-22, but was not invited to join Ms Truss’s government.

Recommended

She said: “Boris has the mandate to deliver our elected manifesto and a proven track record getting the big decisions right. I’m backing him in the leadership contest.”

Mr Johnson already has the backing of cabinet ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg, Ben Wallace, Simon Clarke, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Alok Sharma and Chris Heaton-Harris, as well as former culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

Mr Sunak meanwhile has the declared support of former cabinet ministers including Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab, Matt Hancock, Oliver Dowden, Robert Jenrick, Liam Fox and Gavin Williamson as well as senior serving ministers Tom Tugendhat and Chris Philp.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in