Priti Patel tells Boris Johnson his time is up as calls mount for him to resign
Priti Patel has told Boris Johnson he has lost the support of Conservative MPs and cannot continue as prime minister.
Speaking to Mr Johnson in Downing Street on Wednesday evening, the home secretary conveyed the overwhelming view of the parliamentary party that his time at No 10 was up.
Though she has long been loyal to the prime minister, Ms Patel joined several cabinet colleagues who gathered in Downing Street to tell Mr Johnson he could not go on.
The Independent understands ministers went to meet the prime minister one-by-one to make their views known, with the home secretary telling him he had lost the support of the parliamentary Tory party.
More follows...
