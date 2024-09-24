Pubs could be forced to close early as Labour considers crackdown on opening hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Pubs could be forced to call last orders early under new measures to target harmful drinking.

Public health minister Andrew Gwynne said the government is considering “tightening up the hours of operation” of bars and pubs as part of an attempt to improve health and combat anti-social behaviour.

But Mr Gwynne insisted Labour is “not the fun police” nor “supernanny”, instead saying the measures would be driven by both moral and economic arguments.

Andrew Gwynne is considering the measure to improve public health (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Archive )

He said the current health of the nation is “morally reprehensible”, adding that “there isn’t enough money” for the NHS to cope with rising demand without taking action to combat the causes.

Chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty warned ministers that 60 per cent of the NHS budget will eventually be spent on preventable diseases if current trends continue, an increase from today’s 40 per cent.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Mr Gwynne said: “These are discussions that we have got to have – even if it’s just about tightening up on some of the hours of operation; particularly where there are concerns that people are drinking too much.”

Sir Keir Starmer has set up a health mission board, chaired by health secretary Wes Streeting, which sees ministers from across government asked to consider the health benefits and risks of all their policies.

Labour is looking at banning outdoor smoking in an effort to curb preventable deaths and alleviate pressure on the NHS ( PA Wire )

Mr Gwynne told the Labour conference the mission board is working on a five-point plan looking at smoking, obesity, alcohol, inactivity and clean air, ahead of the spending review.

According to The Telegraph, he said: “Alcohol harm is one of the key areas: the availability of alcohol, the harms that overdrinking does, domestic violence, the licensing laws.”

He told delegates that a clampdown on operating hours could help to tackle crime, as well as improving health.

“Actually there is a big win for the Home Office because a lot of domestic violence they have to deal with is as a direct consequence of alcohol,” the health minister said.

But a Department for Health spokesman said: “It is categorically untrue that the Government is considering changing alcohol licensing hours.”

The latest remarks come just weeks after it was revealed that Labour is looking at banning outdoor smoking in an effort to curb preventable deaths and alleviate pressure on the NHS.

The proposal would affect small parks, pub gardens, and areas outside hospitals, nightclubs and sports venues.

But the hospitality industry warned it would damage venues already struggling since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department for Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.