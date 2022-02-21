Russian president Vladimir Putin is “plainly” breaking international law by recognising two breakaway pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine as independent entities, Boris Johnson has said.

Russian TV showed Mr Putin signing a decree recognising two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent – upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash war in Europe.

The British prime minister said Mr Putin’s latest move in was an “ill omen” and a “dark sign” that things are moving in the wrong direction, as the UK warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.

“This is plainly in breach of international law, it’s a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine,” said Mr Johnson at a Downing Street press conference.

The PM added: “It is a repudiation of the Minsk process and the Minsk agreements. I think it’s a very ill omen and a very dark sign … it’s yet another indication that things are moving in the wrong direction in Ukraine.”

Mr Putin railed against Ukraine in a televised address on Monday – claiming that that neo-Nazis were on the rise, oligarchic clans were rife and that the ex-Soviet country was a US colony with a “puppet regime”.

The Russian president signed the decree live on television after an emotional address in which he referred to eastern Ukraine as “ancient Russian lands” and said it was “managed by foreign powers”.

Mr Putin earlier announced his decision in phone calls to the leaders of Germany and France, who voiced disappointment, according to the Kremlin.

The shock move could torpedo a last-minute bid for a summit with US president Joe Biden to prevent a Russian invasion which had been mooted for the coming days.

Asked if he believed that Mr Putin had made his mind up to invade, Mr Johnson: “I don’t know what is in [Mr Putin’s] mind. I think there’s still a chance he could row back from this – and we’ve got to pray that’s the case.”

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen responded to the move by saying the bloc would “react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine.”

Ms Von der Leyen also said Mr Putin’s gesture was a “blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements” – the 2014 accords which sought to end conflict in the Donbas region.

The EU had also warned of sanctions from the 27-nation bloc – should Moscow annex or recognise the two breakaway regions in the east of Ukraine and largely controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

“If there is annexation, there will be sanctions, and if there is recognition, I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide,” the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers.

Ukrainian government troops in front-line trenches in Ukraine’s east said on Monday that heavy weapons fire from Russian-backed separatists had intensified to provoke all-out conflict amid fears of Russia seeking a pretext for a full-scale invasion.