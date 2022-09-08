Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Queen Elizabeth II was the “rock” on which modern Britain was built, Liz Truss has said as she marked “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.

Speaking outside Downing Street on Thursday evening, the new Conservative prime minister said Her Majesty had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons”.

Ms Truss said: “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

She added: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years,” saying the monarch had “touched the lives of millions around the world”.

The prime minister concluded her address by saying “God save the King” – confirming that the new monarch will be known as King Charles III.

”We offer him our loyalty and devotion,” she said. “And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words ‘God save the King’.”

Party leaders, former prime ministers and heads of state joined Ms Truss in paying tribute to the Queen. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the nation “mourns the passing of a remarkable sovereign” alongside the royal family.

“Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon,” Sir Keir said. “For seventy years, Queen Elizabeth II stood as the head of our country. But, in spirit, she stood amongst us.”

Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson said it was the country’s “saddest day” and that she had a “unique and simple power to make us happy”. He added: “That is why we loved her. That is why we grieve for Elizabeth the Great, the longest serving and in many ways the finest monarch in our history.”

Sir John Major, the former Tory PM, said she was “selfless and wise” and had a “wonderful generosity of spirit”, adding: “For we have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years.”

Sir Tony Blair said Britain has lost “the matriarch of our nation, the figure who more than any other brought our country together, kept us in touch with our better nature, personified everything which makes us proud to be British”.

Gordon Brown, the former Labour PM, asid that she had “served this country to the last” and that the “entire world” was in mourning. Theresa May, another of Ms Truss’s predecessors at No 10, said she had been “our constant throughout this entire Elizabethan era”.

David Cameron, former Tory PM, said she was “a rock of strength for our nation and the Commonwealth … There can simply be no finer example of dignified public duty and unstinting service”.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Queen’s death was a “profoundly sad moment”, hailing her “life of extraordinary dedication and service". Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford said the Queen’s death was “an immense loss” and hailed her “long and exceptional life”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the Queen’s death is a “terrible loss for us all”, adding: “We will miss her beyond measure.” Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the Queen represented “duty and courage, as well as warmth and compassion”.

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin conveyed his deepest sympathy to the British people, stating: “Our world is a poorer place for her passing but a far richer and better place as a result of her long life and enduring contribution.”