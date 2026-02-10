Reform-led authority set for England’s largest council tax rise – despite Farage pledge to cut rates
Worcestershire County Council has been given special permission to increase its council tax by the maximum 9 per cent, citing a ‘financial emergency’
Reform-led Worcestershire County Council will issue the biggest council tax rise in England in April after the government gave it special permission to raise it by up to 9 per cent – despite the party’s pledge to slash rates.
The local authority had applied for exceptional financial support after its newly-appointed head of strategic delivery, operations, governance, and efficiency (Doge) said it was facing a “financial emergency”.
The council is one of seven across the country to get permission to raise council tax beyond the 5 per cent limit.
In the written statement by local government minister Alison McGovern on Monday night, she said Worcestershire, Shropshire and North Somerset Council can raise their share by a maximum 9 per cent.
As part of a three-year settlement for local authorities, she also said Trafford, Warrington, and Windsor and Maidenhead can put up their tax by up to 7.5 per cent, while Bournemouth, Christchurch and Pool Council can raise its share by up to 6.75 per cent.
Worcestershire is a Reform-led authority, but because it only has 25 of the 57 county council seats, it operates a minority administration, which means it relies on support from other parties to approve its budget.
However, the council has hosted a visit from Reform UK chair Zia Yusuf and his national Doge team, the Elon Musk-inspired cost-cutting team that pledged to work with councils on cutting wasteful spending of taxpayers’ money.
And in January, the council created its own Doge cabinet role to drive efficiency. Councillor Nik Price, on her appointment to the position, said the authority was “facing a financial emergency, a situation we inherited and which we are dealing with”.
On its Facebook page, after Labour’s decision, Worcestershire Conservatives wrote: “Back in May, Reform promised to cut your taxes. Today Labour gave them power to raise your tax by up to 9 per cent.” The group has launched a petition calling for a U-turn.
Also, over the weekend, a Reform councillor announced he was quitting over the plans to increase council tax. Daniel Taylor, who represents Redditch East, will now sit as an independent councillor.
Worcestershire County Council has blamed significant financial pressures caused by the rise in demand and costs of children and adult social care. The cabinet member for finance, councillor Rob Wharton, said every 1 per cent increase in council tax would generate an extra £3.6m for the local authority, which he said was “vital for sustaining statutory services”.
He also said that residents in the county were paying one of the lowest council taxes nationally.
The council’s current draft budget for the next three years, to come into play from April, is for a 5 per cent increase in council tax – however, following the government’s decision to allow flexibility, an extraordinary cabinet meeting will be held to review the budget.
In her written announcement, Ms McGovern said: “Our local government finance reforms get money to where it is needed, but we recognise that some councils remain in a challenging financial position as they continue to deal with the legacy of the previous system.”
She later added: “These additional flexibilities are a limit, not a target. Decisions on council tax levels are for local authorities.”
Worcestershire is one of several Reform-led councils planning to raise council tax.
Kent County Council unveiled its draft budget for a 3.99 per cent council tax rise, while four other local authorities – Derbyshire, North Northamptonshire, West Northamptonshire and Leicestershire – where Reform has a majority or is the biggest party, have indicated they will make 5 per cent council tax rises
The Independent has approached Worcestershire County Council and Reform UK for comment.
