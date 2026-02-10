Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform-led Worcestershire County Council will issue the biggest council tax rise in England in April after the government gave it special permission to raise it by up to 9 per cent – despite the party’s pledge to slash rates.

The local authority had applied for exceptional financial support after its newly-appointed head of strategic delivery, operations, governance, and efficiency (Doge) said it was facing a “financial emergency”.

The council is one of seven across the country to get permission to raise council tax beyond the 5 per cent limit.

In the written statement by local government minister Alison McGovern on Monday night, she said Worcestershire, Shropshire and North Somerset Council can raise their share by a maximum 9 per cent.

As part of a three-year settlement for local authorities, she also said Trafford, Warrington, and Windsor and Maidenhead can put up their tax by up to 7.5 per cent, while Bournemouth, Christchurch and Pool Council can raise its share by up to 6.75 per cent.

Worcestershire is a Reform-led authority, but because it only has 25 of the 57 county council seats, it operates a minority administration, which means it relies on support from other parties to approve its budget.

However, the council has hosted a visit from Reform UK chair Zia Yusuf and his national Doge team, the Elon Musk-inspired cost-cutting team that pledged to work with councils on cutting wasteful spending of taxpayers’ money.

open image in gallery Worcestershire County Council HQ, where bosses asked the government for ‘additional flexibilities’ on setting council tax ( Lewis Clarke/CC BY-SA 2.0 )

And in January, the council created its own Doge cabinet role to drive efficiency. Councillor Nik Price, on her appointment to the position, said the authority was “facing a financial emergency, a situation we inherited and which we are dealing with”.

On its Facebook page, after Labour’s decision, Worcestershire Conservatives wrote: “Back in May, Reform promised to cut your taxes. Today Labour gave them power to raise your tax by up to 9 per cent.” The group has launched a petition calling for a U-turn.

Also, over the weekend, a Reform councillor announced he was quitting over the plans to increase council tax. Daniel Taylor, who represents Redditch East, will now sit as an independent councillor.

Worcestershire County Council has blamed significant financial pressures caused by the rise in demand and costs of children and adult social care. The cabinet member for finance, councillor Rob Wharton, said every 1 per cent increase in council tax would generate an extra £3.6m for the local authority, which he said was “vital for sustaining statutory services”.

He also said that residents in the county were paying one of the lowest council taxes nationally.

open image in gallery Reform UK head of policy Zia Yusuf set up a cost-cutting team to work with Reform councils after the local elections in May (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

The council’s current draft budget for the next three years, to come into play from April, is for a 5 per cent increase in council tax – however, following the government’s decision to allow flexibility, an extraordinary cabinet meeting will be held to review the budget.

In her written announcement, Ms McGovern said: “Our local government finance reforms get money to where it is needed, but we recognise that some councils remain in a challenging financial position as they continue to deal with the legacy of the previous system.”

She later added: “These additional flexibilities are a limit, not a target. Decisions on council tax levels are for local authorities.”

Worcestershire is one of several Reform-led councils planning to raise council tax.

Kent County Council unveiled its draft budget for a 3.99 per cent council tax rise, while four other local authorities – Derbyshire, North Northamptonshire, West Northamptonshire and Leicestershire – where Reform has a majority or is the biggest party, have indicated they will make 5 per cent council tax rises

The Independent has approached Worcestershire County Council and Reform UK for comment.