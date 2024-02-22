Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has apologised twice to MPs following an extraordinary fallout over the Commons Gaza debate on Wednesday.

Tory and SNP MPs stormed out of the chamber after Sir Lindsay broke with convention to allow a vote on Labour’s Gaza ceasefire amendment.

The simmering row centres on his decision to select Labour’s bid to amend an SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel, which was later passed without a division.

The SNP had opted to use one of its allocated opposition day debates to press for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages held by Hamas and “an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people”.

Labour responded by tabling an amendment to the motion in addition to the government’s. It was then Sir Lindsay’s decision to select the party’s amendment for a vote and debate that angered many MPs.

The SNP were angry as they felt their opposition day had been hijacked by the speaker – but also because they had hoped to expose divisions over Gaza within the Labour Party.

The chaos continued into Thursday, when Sir Keir Starmer was forced to deny he had threatened Sir Lindsay and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn called for a vote of no confidence in the speaker.

So what actually happened in the Commons on Wednesday? And why are the SNP and Tories so outraged?

What’s next for Sir Lindsay and the amendment that was agreed?

If you have a question, submit it now here, or when I join you live at 11am on Friday 23 January for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page as I tackle as many questions as I can.