Essex Tories had ‘gun to head’ to accept ‘unwanted’ party chairman as their candidate

Tories in the nominally safe seat of Billericay and Basildon in Essex have spoken of their fury over the way party chairman Richard Holden was forced on them as their general election candidate last night.

It comes as embarrassing video footage of Mr Holden has emerged from February describing how he was “loyal to the north east” of England and denying he was seeking a safe seat elsewhere.

Mr Holden was the MP for Durham North West which disappeared in the boundary review but rejected the opportunity to stand in neighbouring Bishop Auckland which had been won for the tories by Dehenna Davison in 2019.

Instead his hunt for a safe seat became an issue of contention between ordinary party activists in local associations and the Rishi Sunak leadership team in CCHQ (party headquarters).

Tory chairman Richard Holden is now the candidate for Billericay and Basildon ( LBC )

The row is the culmination of a serious of furious confrontations over the way the main parties have handled selections. This morning it was revealed that Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross had been dropped into another nominally safe seat of East Moray and North Aberdeenshire with unwell former MP David Duguid ditched at the last minute to make room for him.

Mr Holden had pulled out of trying for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich followign anger at the way he was put on to the shortlist of three. He had previously been linked to Billericay and Basildon but the association had been involved in a stand off with the candidates department over the shortlist wanting local candidates to select from.

Mr Holden had also briefly been linked with Northamptonshire South.

But it has emerged that on Tuesday when they were informed that Mr Holden would be presented to the association on a shortlist of one, the executive voted to reject it. this led to a flurry of activisty yesterday where The Independent understands that councillors in the constituency were told they would “lose the party whip” if they did not accept Mr Holden.

This would mean they could not run for the Conservatives again at any level.

After the threats had been delivered senior members of the association met with Mr Holden last night to “reluctantly” accept his candidaty after what was described as “a gun being held to our heads”.

But the embarrassing saga has left question marks whether local members will campaign for Holden and if it could become a target even though the previous Tory MP John Baron had a majority of 20,412 in 2019.

It is understood that some members are considering defecting to Reform UK as a result of what has happened.

Yesterday, Andrew Baggott, Tory council group leader on Basildon Borough Council, expressed the anger felt locally.

He said: “We’ve known that the seat needed a candidate since last October.

“CCHQ have fobbed us off for months and even Tuesday night we were told that we would have a group of three candidates to choose from.

“This morning, everything had changed. The imposition of a candidate on the good folk of basildon/billericay is absolutely shameful.

“From the get go it appears that the candidates department have been less than honest with the officers of our association and their attitude seems borderline arrogant.

“The executive had very clear criteria for their preferred candidate and the imposed candidate possesses none of them.

“It’s a slap in the face to local councillors, volunteers and the membership. We need a conservative here, and local members should be trusted to know what that means and be able to select, democratically, who they want to represent them.

“I’ll be discussing this with fellow members to work out our next steps. We certainly won’t accept this without a fight.”

The Conservative Party has said it does not comment on selections.