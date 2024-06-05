Chaos as Tory chairman put on a shortlist of one to ensure he gets a seat

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A fresh embarrassment has emerged for Rishi Sunak after party chiefs were forced to put his hand-picked chairman Richard Holden on a shortlist of one to ensure he had a seat to fight.

Mr Holden is the only name listed for the Billericay and Basildon seat in Essex which had a majority of 20,412 in 2019.

The move has caused fury in the local association which, it is understood, had already been in a stand-off with CCHQ because it wanted its own shortlist and not the one imposed by party bosses.

But now the party has used emergency election rules which allow them to impose a single candidate 48 hours before the deadline.

But it is understood that the local association chairman has cancelled the special general meeting to make the selection in protest.

One member said: "Given the wobbly (at best) state of the national campaign at the moment, it's a real kick in the teeth to the hundreds of dedicated candidates, not to mention the tens of thousands of activists, who are struggling valiantly for the party, to see the attention of the party chairman selfishly centred on himself.

"How does he expect to be able to help other candidates across the country if he's running around trying to impose himself on constituencies, after running away from his own?"

Imposing Mr Holden as the candidate allows Mr Sunak to avoid the humiliation of being unable to find his chairman a seat to fight in the election when he was supposed to be co-ordinating the national campaign.

Mr Holden had already been resisted by members in Billericay and Basildon and Northamptonshire South. He had pulled his name from the selection for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich after members there are understood to have objected.

One senior source told The Independent: “This is a stitch up of the worst kind.”

Mr Holden had suffered because of perceptions that he was on a so-called “chicken run” from the north east after his Durham North West constituency disappeared in the boundary review. He had rejected the chance in standing in neighbouring Bishop Auckland, vacated by fellow Tory MP Dehenna Davison who is quitting politics, because it was seen as unwinnable.

However, the bigger objections to Mr Holden appear to be his closeness to Mr Sunak and anger among ordinary activists over the way the government has been conducted under his leadership, Boris Johnson was forced out and the election campaign is going.

There has been criticism at the way special advisers from Downing Street have been parachuted into winnable seats.

The Conservative Party said Mr Holden’s candidacy would only be confirmed on Friday when nominations for people standing officially close.

Billericay and Basildon became vacant as a result of the retirement of Brexiteer Tory MP John Baron.