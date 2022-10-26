✕ Close Rishi Sunak: Who is in the prime minister's new cabinet?

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak is coming under fire for appointing Suella Braverman to his cabinet just days after she resigned over a security breach.

The prime minister made Ms Braverman his home secretary on Tuesday after reshuffling his cabinet during his first day in office.

The Liberal Democrats have called for a Cabinet Office probe into the return of Ms Braverman, after she was deemed to have broken the ministerial code.

Labour accused Mr Sunak of putting his party above the country amid claims he reappointed the home secretary in return for her support in the recent leadership contest - an allegation denied by James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, earlier this morning.

The PM meets with his new cabinet for the first time today and will hold talks with chancellor Jeremy Hunt later to discuss proposals to increase taxes and squeeze public spending, The Times reported.