Rishi Sunak news – live: Braverman return criticised as cabinet meets for first time
Home secretary is reappointed after breaching ministerial code
Rishi Sunak is coming under fire for appointing Suella Braverman to his cabinet just days after she resigned over a security breach.
The prime minister made Ms Braverman his home secretary on Tuesday after reshuffling his cabinet during his first day in office.
The Liberal Democrats have called for a Cabinet Office probe into the return of Ms Braverman, after she was deemed to have broken the ministerial code.
Labour accused Mr Sunak of putting his party above the country amid claims he reappointed the home secretary in return for her support in the recent leadership contest - an allegation denied by James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, earlier this morning.
The PM meets with his new cabinet for the first time today and will hold talks with chancellor Jeremy Hunt later to discuss proposals to increase taxes and squeeze public spending, The Times reported.
As we’ve been reporting, there is a growing backlash against the reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary.
Rishi Sunak appointed her yesterday during his cabinet reshuffle - just days after she resigned over a security breach.
The Liberal Democrats have called for a Cabinet Office inquiry into her return to government.
Our deputy politics editor Rob Merrick has the story:
‘If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman repeatedly broke the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be sacked’
‘Privilege’ to be appointed education secretary - Gillian Keegan
New education secretary Gillian Keegan has said it is a “privilege” to have been appointed to the role by new PM Rishi Sunak.
"It is a privilege to be appointed secretary of state for education. As a former apprentice and previous minister at the department, I know how important education is to levelling up opportunities and helping people to build the life they want.
“From childcare support and helping children in care, to improving school standards and giving both young people and adults the skills they need to get great jobs.
"I look forward to engaging with our brilliant nurseries, schools, colleges, universities and all the staff working across our sectors.”
Rishi Sunak holds first cabinet meeting
Rishi Sunak is holding his first cabinet meeting this morning after forming a government yesterday.
Tom Tugendhat, who has been minister of state for Security since September under Liz Truss, said "good morning" as he arrived at No 10 Downing Street earlier.
Tory leadership hopeful and Commons leader, Penny Mordaunt, remained silent and did not respond when asked by reporters if the new prime minister had her full backing.
Dominic Raab, the justice secretary, smiled at journalists but did not respond to greetings and questions as he entered Downing Street.
He was followed in short order by a number of other ministers, including minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office, Nadhim Zahawi and secretary of state for work and pensions, Mel Stride.
Suella Braverman, the home secretary, did not respond to journalists as she walked past and entered the building.
Ms Braverman arrived just moments after education secretary Gillian Keegan, who said "good morning" as she passed the crowd of reporters and photographers.
Lib Dems call for Cabinet Office inquiry into Braverman appointment
The Liberal Democrats have called for a Cabinet Office inquiry into the appointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary.
Lib Dem home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “Suella Braverman’s appointment makes a mockery of Rishi Sunak’s claims to be bringing integrity to No 10.
“There must be a full independent inquiry by the Cabinet Office into her appointment, including any promises Sunak made to her behind closed doors.
“If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman repeatedly broke the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be sacked.
“A home secretary who broke the rules is not fit for a Home Office which keeps the rules.”
‘Budget’ announced for next week likely to be delayed, foreign secretary suggests
There have been reports this morning that the Budget pencilled in for 31 October may be delayed as the PM and chancellor thrash out the details of their tax and spend plans.
James Cleverley, the foreign secretary, hinted that this may be the case when he was interviewed by broadcasters earlier this morning.
Asked if the “medium term fiscal plan” would be delayed, he told BBC Radio 4: “It may well do. The prime minister has only just stepped in.
“That date was set by the previous prime minister in the anticipation that she would be able to work throughout this period of time on that with the chancellor”
Our deputy politics editor Rob Merrick has the full story:
‘That date was set by the previous prime minister....obviously things have changed’
What the papers say as Rishi Sunak appoints new cabinet
The latest prime minister is the only story in town, with the new Tory leader promising to “fix” the errors of Liz Truss.
Leading The Independent on Wednesday is a survey showing almost two-thirds of voters want a general election now.
Read what the rest of the papers have to say here:
What the papers say as Rishi Sunak appoints new cabinet
UK papers react to Rishi Sunak becoming newest resident of Number 10 and his ‘unity’ cabinet
I was disappointed Johnson didn’t run, says foreign secretary
James Cleverly said he retained his job as Foreign Secretary because Rishi Sunak “wanted continuity”.
“He wanted continuity and, of course, I’m absolutely delighted to stay in the role and to serve under him as prime minister,” he told Sky News.
Asked about his support for Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership contest, Mr Cleverly said: “I was disappointed he didn’t put himself forward. But, ultimately, it was becoming clear even on the Sunday, Monday, it was becoming increasingly clear that the parliamentary party overwhelmingly wanted to see Rishi Sunak at the helm.
“We absolutely respect that. Rishi is an experienced, thoughtful and energetic politician, and I’m very, very happy to serve in his Government.”
Opposition to Suella Braverman’s appointment growing
Opposition to Suella Braverman’s re-appointment as home secretary is growing inside No 10.
Sky News’ political editor Beth Rigby has said that one No 10 staffer texted her to say: “Suella appointment will be a total disaster”.
Foreign secretary James Cleverly was forced to defend Ms Braverman’s appointment on the broadcast round this morning. He said Ms Braverman has a “very clear agenda” that Rishi Sunak wanted delivered.
Sunak struck ‘grubby deal’ with Braverman, Labour says
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary “tells you everything that you need to know about this Government”.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “One moment Rishi Sunak is telling us he will lead a Government of integrity, and then another minute he’s appointing someone back into the Cabinet who’d been sacked only the week before for a serious breach of security and a potential breach of the ministerial code.
“It was a grubby deal that he struck in order to get over the line and become Prime Minister.
“We end up in this bizarre position where all we’re talking about is what’s right for the Conservative Party and how they keep themselves united.
“I want us to be thinking about how we deliver a better Britain for the country. This should be about the future of our country, not the future of the Conservative Party.”
