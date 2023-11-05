Can Rishi Sunak ever escape Boris Johnson’s shadow?
As the former PM makes a surprise visit to Israel, the present incumbent of No 10 is still struggling to shrug off his predecessor, writes Kate Devlin. And there is much more still to come
Boris Johnson has made a surprise trip to Israel to “express solidarity and support” and meet the country’s president as its war with Hamas in Gaza continues to rage.
But there is little solidarity from Johnson or his allies, and even less support, for the prime minister of the UK.
Rishi Sunak has faced a torrid week of headlines centred on his predecessor-but-one in the job – suggesting that the PM is still struggling to shake off the hangover from the beleaguered Johnson administration.
