Can Rishi Sunak ever escape Boris Johnson’s shadow?

Boris Johnson has made a surprise trip to Israel to “express solidarity and support” and meet the country’s president as its war with Hamas in Gaza continues to rage.

But there is little solidarity from Johnson or his allies, and even less support, for the prime minister of the UK.

Rishi Sunak has faced a torrid week of headlines centred on his predecessor-but-one in the job – suggesting that the PM is still struggling to shake off the hangover from the beleaguered Johnson administration.