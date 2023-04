Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has said he will continue using the name Brecon Beacons, despite the Welsh national park dropping its English name.

The park decided it would rebrand under its Welsh language name, Bannau Brycheiniog, earlier this month after management claimed the association with a wood-burning, carbon-emitting blazing beacon was “not a good look”.

The Tories took aim at the decision, dismissing it as a symbolic attempt to look “trendy” which could “undermine” the region’s international identity.

Veteran Welsh broadcaster John Humphrys called it a “pointless” move, while the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said the change would undermine the already well-known tourist destination.

Speaking ahead of the Welsh Conservative conference on Friday, Mr Sunak said he and “most people” would not adopt the name change.

The PM told BBC Wales he was a “big supporter of the Welsh language and Welsh culture”.

“But when it comes to the Brecon Beacons, the first thing to say is this is an internationally renowned place to visit, attracts visitors from all around the world.

“It’s something we’re all really proud of across the UK.

“I’m going to keep calling it the Brecon Beacons, and I would imagine most people will do that too.”

Last week, Downing Street said it expected people to carry on using the Brecon Beacons name and actions “rather than nomenclature” were the key to tackling climate change.

“The public, I’m sure, will continue to … use both the English and the Welsh names,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has expressed concern about the rebranding, saying there had been “no consultation” and it would “always be known by [Brecon Beacons] to so many around the world”.

Welsh Tory leader Mr Davies said: “The Beacons are as recognisable outside of Wales as they are here. Why undermine that?”

The Welsh name for the region translates as “peaks of Brychan’s kingdom” – a reference to the fifth-century king in the region.