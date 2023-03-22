All the MPs who voted against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak‘s new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland has cleared its first Commons test despite the threat of a Tory-DUP rebellion led by Boris Johnson.

MPs voted 515 to 29 – a majority of 486 – in favour of regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework, which would allow a minority of politicians at the Northern Ireland Assembly to flag concerns about new EU laws there.

Earlier on Wednesday, ex-prime minister Boris Johnson announced he would be joining the DUP in voting against the government, as he described Mr Sunak’s deal as “unacceptable”.

More than a dozen hardline European Research Group members were among the 22 Tories to vote against the deal, including former Tory leaders Liz Truss and Iain Duncan Smith. But they failed to get the level of opposition they might have hoped for, meaning the government did not have to rely on Labour votes.

MPs in the House of Commons hear the result of a vote on the Northern Ireland Windsor Framework (PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

Six DUP MPs also voted against, while two DUP MPs acted as tellers for the “noes”. Independent MP Andrew Bridgen also voted against, making 29 in total.

The 22 Tory MPs who rebelled are: