All the MPs who voted against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss led the Tory rebels but failed to muster much support

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 22 March 2023 16:38
Comments
Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal backed by MPs despite Tory rebellion

Rishi Sunak‘s new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland has cleared its first Commons test despite the threat of a Tory-DUP rebellion led by Boris Johnson.

MPs voted 515 to 29 – a majority of 486 – in favour of regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework, which would allow a minority of politicians at the Northern Ireland Assembly to flag concerns about new EU laws there.

Earlier on Wednesday, ex-prime minister Boris Johnson announced he would be joining the DUP in voting against the government, as he described Mr Sunak’s deal as “unacceptable”.

More than a dozen hardline European Research Group members were among the 22 Tories to vote against the deal, including former Tory leaders Liz Truss and Iain Duncan Smith. But they failed to get the level of opposition they might have hoped for, meaning the government did not have to rely on Labour votes.

MPs in the House of Commons hear the result of a vote on the Northern Ireland Windsor Framework

(PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

Six DUP MPs also voted against, while two DUP MPs acted as tellers for the “noes”. Independent MP Andrew Bridgen also voted against, making 29 in total.

The 22 Tory MPs who rebelled are:

  1. Adam Afriyie
  2. Jake Berry
  3. Peter Bone
  4. Bill Cash
  5. Christopher Chope
  6. Simon Clarke
  7. Richard Drax
  8. James Duddridge
  9. Iain Duncan Smith
  10. Mark Francois
  11. Jonathan Gullis
  12. Adam Holloway
  13. Andrea Jenkyns
  14. Boris Johnson
  15. David Jones
  16. Danny Kruger
  17. Craig Mackinlay
  18. Matthew Offord
  19. Priti Patel
  20. John Redwood
  21. Jacob Rees-Mogg
  22. Liz Truss
  23. Gregory Campbell
  24. Jeffrey Donaldson
  25. Carla Lockhart
  26. Gavin Robinson
  27. Jim Shannon
  28. Sammy Wilson
  29. Andrew Bridgen

