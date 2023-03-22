Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal backed by MPs despite Tory rebellion

The government has won support in parliament for part of its new Brexit deal by 515 votes to 29, despite a rebellion from some of its own MPs and the Democratic Unionist Party.

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss refused to back the policy, while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he cannot confirm his party “will restore the political institutions” in Northern Ireland as a result of the deal.

The Windsor Framework was agreed with the European Commission in February.

It attempts to fix ongoing issues with the Northern Ireland protocol.

