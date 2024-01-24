Rishi Sunak news – live: Tory civil war as Johnson ally warns party faces election massacre unless PM ousted
Simon Clarke claims Rishi Sunak’s ‘uninspiring leadership is the main obstacle to our recovery’
A former Cabinet ally of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss has claimed that the Conservative Party could face “extinction” unless Rishi Sunak resigns as prime minister, as the simmering Tory civil war boils over into public view.
Simon Clarke, who served in the Treasury under Mr Sunak, made the intervention in the Daily Telegraph to urge his colleagues to sack the PM ahead of the looming general election, arguing that he “has sadly gone from asset to anchor”.
In calls that would see the Tories elect the country’s fourth prime minister in just 18 months, Mr Clarke alleged that Mr Sunak’s “uninspiring leadership is the main obstacle to our recovery”, as the Conservatives languish 20 points behind Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour in the polls.
It marks another blow to the prime minister’s authority after some 60 Conservatives rebelled to back an amendment to his flagship Rwanda policy.
But in a sign that Mr Clarke’s is merely the first public attack by right-wing Tories plotting the PM’s demise, fellow Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries responded to the news by saying: “And we’re off.”
Liz Truss won’t be joining Clarke in push against Sunak
Sir Simon Clarke was of course a key ally of former prime minister Liz Truss, serving as levelling up secretary in her short-lived government. But The Independent understands that she does not back his intervention calling for Rishi Sunak to go.
However, Truss is not staying out of the spotlight. She and Clarke and some other right-wingers are set to launch yet another Tory group – Popular Conservativism – on 6 February.
The Independent understands that the group is aiming to help shape the next Conservative manifesto in the months ahead, as Mr Sunak and party chiefs prepare their election campaign for the second half of 2024.
But could Truss, Clarke – and fellow members of the Truss administration Jacob Rees-Mogg and Ranil Jayawardena – be plotting something even more ambitious?
‘Panic’ in Tory ranks, admits business minister
Business minister Kevin Hollinrake has admitted “panic” in the Tory ranks was behind Sir Simon Clarke’s call for a new Tory leader.
He told Times Radio: “Of course, some people panic at a difficult time. This is not the overwhelming view of the party.”
Mr Hollinrake pointed to several MPs who have since publicly rejected the suggestion the Tories should once again seek a new leader. “I don’t think he is right. The parliamentary party and wider party are overwhelming in support of the prime minister and quite rightly too.”
Clarke ‘throwing his teddies in the corner’
Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood lashed out at Sir Simon Clarke over his call for Rishi Sunak to be replaced as leader.
The moderate accused the Liz Truss loyalist of “throwing his teddies in the corner” because “his choice of prime minister is no longer in No 10”.
Ellwood labelled the intervention “dangerous, reckless, selfish” and “defeatist”, and urged other right-wingers not to follow him by sending in a no-confidence letter. “I do urge him and others to think really carefully about what they are doing.”
‘Get a f***ing grip’, Tory minister tells Clarke in sweary message
Tory minister Andrew Bowie said “get a f***ing grip” in response to Simon Clarke’s call in a WhatsApp group, according to The Times. Andrew Percy MP added: “FFS!”
One senior Tory said Clarke had “lost his senses”, according to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
‘Divisive rowing’ must stop, says Ben Wallace
Ben Wallace dismissed Sir Simon’s call to oust Mr Sunak as “wrong” – saying “division and another PM would lead to the certain loss of power”.
The former Tory defence secretary added: “We need to focus on delivering for the public not divisive rowing.”
‘And we’re off’: Nadine Dorries suggests more right-wing plotters are yet to open fire on Sunak
Here is Boris Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries’ three-word response to Simon Clarke’s call for Rishi Sunak to go – suggesting his attack is merely the first of many the PM can expect to face from the group of right-wing Tories currently plotting against him.
Full report: Simon Clarke warns of election massacre unless Rishi Sunak resigns
A former Tory cabinet minister has launched a blistering attack on Rishi Sunak calling him to stand down as prime minister.
Sir Simon Clarke warned “extinction is a very real possibility” for his party if Mr Sunak remains the leader when voters next go to the polls.
Sir Simon, who was Liz Truss’s levelling up secretary, said: “Rishi Sunak has sadly gone from asset to anchor.”
He added: “It is time to strip away illusion, and stop tolerating any indulgence of it… [and] his uninspiring leadership is the main obstacle to our recovery.”
Boris Tory ally calls for Sunak to be ousted
Move suggests attacks from his own party will not let up in the run up to the election - even as other senior Conservatives denounce it as “facile” and ‘divisive self-indulgence’
‘This is getting silly’: Senior Tories denounce Simon Clarke’s attack on Sunak
Simon Clarke’s calls for Rishi Sunak to resign have been denounced by several senior Conservatives, underlining the growing divide in the Tory party.
Following the news, former Brexit secretary Sir David Davis told Sky News: “This is getting silly. The party and the country are sick and tired of MPs putting their own leadership ambitions ahead of the UK’s best interests.
“It is really about time that these people realise they have a duty to the country that is greater than their personal leadership ambitions.”
Ex-minister Liam Fox also warned colleagues: “This is not the time for self indulgence and tribalism in the party. Those who have an agenda to destabilise the government in an election year should understand the consequences. Having been on the front bench for all 13 years in opposition, it is a miserable place. Be warned.”
Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel added: “Engaging in facile and divisive self-indulgence only serves our opponents, it’s time to unite and get on with the job.”
Good morning, and thanks for joining us on our politics live blog. We’ll be bringing you live updates as the Tory civil war intensifies in the wake of Simon Clarke’s call for Rishi Sunak to resign.
