Rishi Sunak has hit back at a claim by Nadine Dorries that a “class ceiling” prevented her from being elevated to the House of Lords, denying that only posh boys should be awarded peerages.

Ms Dorries has claimed she resigned as an MP after being “bullied” by No 10 and accused the prime minister of “duplicitously and cruelly” blocking her from getting a peerage.

The Boris Johnson loyalist sought to divide the row along class lines, branding Mr Sunak and James Forsyth – his political aide – “privileged posh boys” who had stopped her from being offered a seat in the Lords.

“I’m broken-hearted, not just for me but for everyone who comes from a background like mine,” she said.

But, asked if Mr Sunak thinks only posh boys should go to the House of Lords, the prime minister’s official spokesman replied: “No.”

No 10 also refused to be drawn on whether Mr Sunak considered himself a posh boy, referring reporters to previous comments the PM has made on his background.

Mr Sunak has previously suggested he does not have working-class friends.

Describing his friendships in the BBC’s 2007 documentary series Middle Classes - Their Rise and Sprawl, Mr Sunak said: “I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are working-class ... well, not working class.”