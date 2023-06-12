Defiant Sunak hits back at Boris Johnson over honours row

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has hit back at Boris Johnson in a row over his resignation honours list, revealing the former PM asked him to “do something I was not prepared to” by overruling the approval committee for peerages.

In his first public remarks since his predecessor quit as an MP over the Commons partygate inquiry, the prime minister claimed Mr Johnson asked him to either overrule the committee which vets peerages - known as Holac - or “make promises to people”.

“I was not prepared to do that,” Mr Sunak said defiantly. “If people don’t like that, then tough.”

His comments come amid a row with Mr Johnson and his allies, who blame Downing Street for Conservative MPs failing to appear on his resignation honours list despite them being nominated for the House of Lords.

“That was to either overrule the Holac committee or to make promises to people. Now, I wasn't prepared to do that. As I said, I didn't think it was right. And if people don't like that, then tough.

“When I got this job, I said I was going to do things differently because I wanted to change politics, and that is what I am doing.”

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, ex-minister Nigel Adams and Cop26 president Sir Alok Sharma were reportedly put forward by Mr Johnson for peerages.

Ms Dorries and Mr Adams have resigned as MPs since being omitted, giving Mr Sunak the headache of three separate by-elections.

Government figures have insisted that neither Mr Sunak nor Downing Street removed names from Mr Johnson’s peerages submission, with Michael Gove stressing on Monday that the “appropriate procedure” and the correct “precedent” was followed.

The row over the Lords appointments comes as the Privileges Committee is set to meet to conclude its inquiry into whether the former prime minister misled Parliament over No 10 lockdown parties.

MPs have pledged to continue the investigation process despite Mr Johnson’s Commons exit amid accusations of a “witch hunt”.

The panel is set to meet in Westminster on Monday with a view to deciding when to publish its report.

There has been speculation that the seven-person committee, which is chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman but has a Conservative majority, could release its findings in a matter of days.

The probe is thought to have ruled that Mr Johnson lied to Parliament when he told MPs Covid rules were followed in Downing Street despite boozy parties taking place while social distancing restrictions were in place.

Mr Johnson accused the committee of “bias” and likened it to a “kangaroo court”.

The Privileges Committee, in response, said Mr Johnson “impugned the integrity of the House” with his attack.

As the row between Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak intensified, the former prime minister also lashed out at the government for “foot-dragging” with an attempt to stop his unredacted WhatsApp messages being released to the Covid inquiry.

The former prime minister said the government’s judicial review against the inquiry is wasting “public time and money” and “frustrating the inquiry’s work”.

The Cabinet Office has launched a High Court challenge against inquiry chairwoman BaronessHallett’s request for the wholesale handover of Mr Johnson’s messages and notebooks from the pandemic.

The Cabinet Office says some of the information requested by the inquiry does not relate to the Government’s handling of coronavirus and is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

But Baroness Hallett, a former judge, has said she should be able to decide what is relevant.

Mr Johnson has offered to bypass the Cabinet Office and give information straight to Baroness Hallett to review.

And, in his first intervention since quitting as an MP on Friday, Mr Johnson told The Times: “The Cabinet Office has blocked me from directly sharing unredacted material with the inquiry — despite my repeated attempts to do so.

“The government wants the whole matter to be decided by the courts, even though government ministers are on record saying that litigation is pointless because the government will not win.

“The Cabinet Office’s foot-dragging approach to the inquiry is costing public time and money.”