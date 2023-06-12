Boris Johnson resignation – latest: MPs to conclude Partygate inquiry as former PM accused of leading ‘mutiny’
Senior cabinet minister says ‘world has moved on’ from ex-PM
MPs will meet in the wake of Boris Johnson’s dramatic Commons exit to conclude their inquiry into whether the former prime minister misled Parliament over No 10 lockdown parties.
The Privileges Committee has pledged to continue the investigation process after Mr Johnson stepped down as an MP and launched a scathing attack on the probe, branding it a “witch hunt”.
The panel is set to meet in Westminster on Monday with a view to deciding when to publish its report.
Meanwhile, Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the defence select committee has accused Boris Johnson of “orchestrating a mutiny” and said he should not be allowed to stand as an MP again until he shows “commitment” to the party.
Mr Johnson dramatically resigned as MP on Friday over the outcome of the Partygate inquiry, with two of his allies – Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams – also quitting with immediate effect.
It comes as senior Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said “the world has moved on” and that Tories did not miss the drama of a Johnson administration. One senior MP, who is close to Mr Sunak, told The Independent: “Good riddance.”
MPs to conclude partygate inquiry in the aftermath of Johnson’s resignation
There has been speculation the seven-person committee, which is chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman but has a Conservative majority, could release its findings as soon as Wednesday.
Commons aides on Sunday would only repeat the committee’s commitment, made in the wake of Mr Johnson’s resignation, to publish its conclusion “promptly”.
The probe is thought to have ruled that Mr Johnson lied to Parliament when he told MPs that Covid rules were followed in Downing Street despite boozy parties taking place while social distancing restrictions were in place.
Reports suggest the panel was set to recommend at least a 10-day suspension, reaching the threshold for a by-election to be potentially triggered in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.
Mr Johnson has accused the committee of “bias” and likened it to a “kangaroo court”.
The Privileges Committee, in response, said Mr Johnson had “impugned the integrity of the House” with his attack.
Politics has “moved on” from the “drama” of the Boris Johnson era, according to a cabinet minister who played down speculation about the former prime minister making a swift return to Westminster.
Energy secretary Grant Shapps, who served in Mr Johnson’s cabinet, said he does not think the former Tory leader is in the “mindset” to fight the next general election.
It comes after Mr Johnson ally Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the ex-incumbent of No 10, who quit the Commons on Friday in protest against an MPs’ inquiry into Partygate, could contest the next election for the Conservative Party and would be in “pole position” during a future leadership contest.
Tory MP accuses Johnson of ‘orchestrating mutiny’
Senior Tories have called for Boris Johnson to be blocked from standing again as an MP as the party attempts to draw a line under a weekend of mayhem triggered by his resignation.
Former minister Tobias Ellwood said Mr Johnson should not be allowed to stand again until he has shown “commitment” to the party, after a tumultuous few days which left it in turmoil.
Mr Johnson quit in dramatic fashion on Friday but used his 1,000-word exit statement to leave the door open for a return to Westminster. His resignation, along with two allies, has prompted three by-elections as part of what some claimed was a coordinated attempt to sabotage the Sunak administration.
Mr Ellwood, who chairs the defence select committee, told The Independent: “He’s directly responsible for orchestrating a mutiny and triggering multiple by-elections.”
Tories 'don't miss the drama' of Boris Johnson, says Grant Shapps
Senior Tories have called for Boris Johnson to be blocked from standing again as an MP as the party attempts to draw a line under a weekend of mayhem triggered by his resignation.
Former minister Tobias Ellwood said Mr Johnson should not be allowed to stand again until he has shown “commitment” to the party, after a tumultuous few days which left it in turmoil.
Mr Johnson quit in dramatic fashion on Friday but used his 1,000-word exit statement to leave open the door open for a return to Westminster. His resignation, along with two allies, has prompted three by-elections as part of what some claimed was a coordinated attempt to sabotage the Sunak administration.
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has passed her driving theory test.
Ms Sturgeon began learning to drive in March following her resignation as first minister and previously described the move as being “part and parcel of the next stage of life”.
Ms Sturgeon passed the test comfortably and received full marks of 50 out of 50 on the multiple choice part of the test and 56 out of 75 on hazard perceptions.
Keir Starmer tells Rishi Sunak to ‘find a backbone’ and call snap election
Keir Starmer has told Rishi Sunak to “find a backbone” and call a snap general election – after three quick-fire MP resignations left the prime minister facing by-election battles on multiple fronts.
Boris Johnson, Nadine Dorries, and Nigel Adams all walked out within 24 hour of each other, leaving the Conservative facing a slate of unwelcome election tests.
Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also echoed Labour’s call – with both opposition parties hoping to capitalise on Tory woes and capture seats at the by-elections.
DUP bid to sort protocol issues will not be derailed by Tory ‘psychodrama’
The DUP will not allow Westminster psychodrama to distract from work to secure further Government assurances on post-Brexit trade, its deputy leader has said.
Gavin Robinson insisted the fall-out from the resignation of Boris Johnson and other Tory MPs was a matter for the Conservative Party as he warned the turmoil should not be a reason to delay delivery of legislation addressing DUP concerns over sovereignty and trade friction.
The DUP has been blocking devolution at Stormont for over a year in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol – a set of trading arrangements that have created economic barriers between the region and the rest of the UK.
Sturgeon: I know beyond doubt that I am innocent of any wrongdoing
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted “beyond doubt” she was “innocent of any wrongdoing” following her arrest in connection with an ongoing probe into the SNP’s finances on Sunday.
Ms Sturgeon was questioned for around seven hours on Sunday before she was released at about 5.25pm as part of the police investigation which began in July 2021.
She was the third, high-profile SNP politician to be arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the party’s finances after complaints were raised almost two years ago.
