Rishi Sunak – latest: Tory civil war erupts as Zac Goldsmith quits and hits out at PM
Tory peer hits out at Sunak government’s ‘apathy’ day after No 10 faced down calls to sack him
Moment MPs vote in favour of Partygate report finding Johnson misled parliament
Rishi Sunak has been dealt a fresh blow as he prepares to face the media with his new plan for the NHS, after Zac Goldsmith resigned from government with a scathing letter accusing the PM of being “simply uninterested” in climate issues.
Lord Goldsmith hit out at Mr Sunak’s government’s “apathy” towards the environment as he resigned as a Foreign Office minister – just hours after No 10 stood behind the Tory peer after the privileges committee named him in a report alleging “interference” in their Partygate probe into Boris Johnson.
The chaos reinvigorated opposition claims Mr Sunak is too weak to govern having lacked “the guts” to sack the peer on Thursday – and opened a new front of environmental criticism – as the PM prepared to lay out his plan touted as a “cornerstone” of his vision for “a better, more modern healthcare system”
Mr Sunak refused to answer questions about Lord Goldsmith's ministerialresignation when asked about the departure as he left a hospital visit in Cambridge on Friday morning.
Sunak’s weakness ‘laid bare’, says Labour
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Labour said Rishi Sunak’s “weakness” has been laid bare in the last 24 hours and his government is “in disarray”.
Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon called for the Conservatives to step aside and “make way” for a Labour government.
He said: “Rishi Sunak’s weakness is laid bare as 24 hours after he refused to condemn Zac Goldsmith, Goldsmith scathingly condemns him. This ‘simply uninterested’ Prime Minister can’t lead his own team, never mind lead the country.
“The Conservatives are in disarray – with mortgages soaring, NHS waiting lists rocketing, and in their own words: ‘apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we face’.
“It’s time for this chaotic Tory government to make way for a Labour government which will provide the leadership this country needs – making it a clean energy superpower for lower bills, good jobs, energy security, and the urgency the climate and environment emergency demands.”
Zac Goldsmith resigns – hours after Rishi Sunak rejects calls to sack him
We’re picking up the blog again this morning to provide live updates as Rishi Sunak prepares to face the media with his new NHS plan, while reeling from the resignation of Lord Goldsmith and his criticism of the prime minister.
In a scathing letter sent just hours after No 10 said Mr Sunak had confidence in him – despite calls to sack him over his inclusion in a report alleging “disturbing” interference with MPs’ Partygate probe into Boris Johnson – the Tory peer hit out at the PM’s approach to climate change.
In the two-page letter, Lord Goldsmith took aim directly at Mr Sunak as he wrote: “Having been able to get so much done previously, I have struggled even to hold the line in recent months.
“The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested. That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis."
He concluded the letter: "It has been a privilege to be able to work with so many talented people in government, in particular my Private Office, and to have been able to make a difference to a cause I have been committed to for as long as I remember.
“But this government's apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes continuing in my current role untenable. With great reluctance I am therefore stepping down as a Minister in order to focus my energy where it can be more useful.”
Anonymous defiance among Tory ranks in wake of privileges committee
The special report on interference into the privileges committee investigation has been met with defiance by some Tory MPs, underscoring the difficulty of the tightrope act facing Rishi Sunak – who previously promised “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”.
In one of the less edifying comments to The Express following the report’s publication this morning, a “Tory source” is quoted as saying: “This report would make Chairman Mao blush.
“Members of parliament have the right to speak freely on matters of their own procedure. This is an ancient right of parliament. The privileges committee is degrading the rights of parliamentarians which is incredibly dangerous. This is not North Korea.”
One anoymous MP was quoted as describing the committee as “clowns”, while another told the paper: “The committee has maligned elected MPs for doing nothing more than upholding the great British tradition of freedom of expression.”
Watch: Suella Braverman says she ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Rwanda ruling
Angela Rayner criticises ‘disgusting’ treatment of privileges committee
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has described the behaviour of MPs highlighted in the privileges committee report as “disgusting” and “clear intimidation”, as she and Keir Starmer visited Selby.
“MPs – cross-party MPs, these are not one particular party – they’re doing a job on behalf of Parliament and to try and undermine it in that way is disgusting behaviour,” Ms Rayner said.
“Rishi Sunak is still not addressing that behaviour. We’ve seen the behaviour and the conduct, even ministers involved in this, that has fell below the ministerial code, that has fell below the standards that Parliament would expect, and yet Rishi Sunak promised a fresh start and we’ve not had that.
“We’ve had this constant merry-go-round. Every day there’s new material of their conduct and it undermines Parliament.
“Labour have set out our ethics and integrity committee. We’ve said that we’d take action and it’s about time that the prime minister did what he promised the people of this country, and he cleans up his party.
“As we’ve seen here in Selby, Conservative MPs don’t seem to think any more that it’s a public duty to be an MP. They see it as their private endeavours to get what they can as an individual.”
New Partygate report shows Tories ‘incapable of governing’, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said the privileges committee’s Partygate report was “further evidence of a divided party that is incapable of governing”.
Speaking during a visit to Selby, Sir Keir told the PA news agency: “Rishi Sunak is simply too weak to deal with his MPs and you’ve got yet another story about misbehaviour by Tory MPs, and at the same time we’re in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.
“So, at the moment you want the government to step it up, it’s sitting it out, arguing about the behaviour of their own MPs, and this is one of the main causes of the fact that we’re in this economic chaos now, and it’s families that are paying the price.”
Starmer and Rayner say hello to Tory activists
Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner were greeted at Selby train station by Tory party activists as they campaign in the Selby and Ainsty byelections.
But the Labour leader and deputy choose to embrace the moment.
Watch: Nicola Sturgeon told off for using Covid inquiry to criticise Brexit’s ‘false economy’
‘Jesus Christ returning as Tory leader’ couldn’t win election, says ex-No 10 adviser
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Even the returning Messiah could not win the next general election for Conservative party, according to a former No 10 adviser.
“If Jesus Christ returned to earth today and put the theology aside and becomes leader of the Conservative party – the Conservative party is doomed at the next election,” said Tory pundit Tim Montgomerie.
He told BBC Politics Live that there’s now nothing the Tories can do to turn its “fortunes around” – but will continue to “play the card” of promising to stop the boats.
