✕ Close Moment MPs vote in favour of Partygate report finding Johnson misled parliament

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has been dealt a fresh blow as he prepares to face the media with his new plan for the NHS, after Zac Goldsmith resigned from government with a scathing letter accusing the PM of being “simply uninterested” in climate issues.

Lord Goldsmith hit out at Mr Sunak’s government’s “apathy” towards the environment as he resigned as a Foreign Office minister – just hours after No 10 stood behind the Tory peer after the privileges committee named him in a report alleging “interference” in their Partygate probe into Boris Johnson.

The chaos reinvigorated opposition claims Mr Sunak is too weak to govern having lacked “the guts” to sack the peer on Thursday – and opened a new front of environmental criticism – as the PM prepared to lay out his plan touted as a “cornerstone” of his vision for “a better, more modern healthcare system”

Mr Sunak refused to answer questions about Lord Goldsmith's ministerialresignation when asked about the departure as he left a hospital visit in Cambridge on Friday morning.