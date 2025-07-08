Rishi Sunak announces first major position since losing election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Goldman Sachs has appointed former prime minister Rishi Sunak as a senior adviser.

The role, which will see Mr Sunak return to Goldman after 21 years, is his first major position since resigning as lead of the Conservative Party following its general election defeat last year.

Mr Sunak, who was prime minister between October 2022 and July 2024, is set to advise leaders across the firm and provide “insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape”.

The MP for Richmond and Northallerton worked for Goldman Sachs between 2001 and 2004.

The appointment comes just over a year since Mr Sunak’s resignation as prime minister, allowing him to take on the advisory position.

However, the ACOBA (Advisory Committee on Business Appointments) body, which regulates business appointments of sitting MPs, said Mr Sunak cannot lobby the Government or use ministerial contacts to influence policy or secure business advantage for another year.

It also restricted him from advising on matters linked to foreign governments or sovereign wealth funds for another year.

Chairman and chief executive David Solomon said: “I am excited to welcome Rishi back to Goldman Sachs in his new capacity as a senior advisor.

“In his role, he will work with leaders across the firm to advise our clients globally on a range of important topics, sharing his unique perspectives and insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape.

“He will also spend time with our people around the world, contributing to our culture of ongoing learning and development.”

Earlier this year, the former prime minister also took up posts with the University of Oxford and Stanford University.