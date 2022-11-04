Rishi Sunak news - live: Boris Johnson had support to challenge PM in leadership race
‘Two candidates’ hit threshold needed to get onto ballot and ‘one of them decided not to submit his nomination’, MP says
Boris Johnson’s claim to have had enough support to challenge Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest was true, a senior Tory who organised the race has suggested.
The new prime minister was elected leader of his party unopposed after Mr Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, now the Commons leader, dropped out of the contest.
Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, said “two candidates” had reached the threshold of 100 nominations needed to get onto the ballot of Tory members, and “one of them decided not to then submit his nomination”.
Earlier, a Home Office minister was branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.
“If people choose to enter a country illegally and unnecessarily, it is a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions,” Chris Philp said in an interview yesterday.
“They don’t even have to come here, they were in France already and previously often passed through Belgium, Germany, and many other countries on the way,” he added.
Breaking: No plan to scrap Sizewell nuclear plant, says Downing Street
Downing Street has denied that the plan for a new nuclear power plant at Sizewell C in Suffolk is under review as part of Jeremy Hunt’s bid to fill a hole in the government’s finances.
Reports that the £30bn nuclear facility could be scrapped or delayed sparked alarm, with unions warning that ditching Sizewell would scupper the UK’s hopes of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.
Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
What is the Manston asylum centre?
Under-fire home secretary Suella Braverman is under mounting pressure to relieve “catastrophic overcrowding” at Britain’s main asylum processing centre for Channel migrants.
Ms Braverman is reportedly considering plans to house asylum seekers in hotels, holiday camps and other resorts – alongside members of the public, rather than block-booking entire premises on behalf of applicants – after it emerged that the Manston facility, near Thanet in Kent, is currently occupied by an estimated 4,000 people, despite having been designed for just 1,600.
My colleague Joe Sommerlad takes a closer look at what happens at Manston.
Matt Hancock: A timeline of the former health secretary’s Westminster controversies
Former UK health secretary Matt Hancock will take part in the new series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, following the likes of Boy George, Seann Walsh and Mike Tindall into the jungle.
Mr Hancock was embroiled in a scandal last year after breaching his own Covid rules during the pandemic.
My colleague Joe Sommerlad looks at some of the other controversies he had been caught up in.
Northern Ireland secretary added to ‘instability’ - Sinn Fein
Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has accused Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris of "adding to political instability".
She described his earlier announcement that there would not be an assembly election in December as a "bizarre U-turn".
"Today’s announcement is more dithering and indecision from the British secretary of state and a continuation of the Tory chaos in London that is now paralysing our politics," she said.
"Chris Heaton Harris met with political parties this week and failed to give any indication of what he announced today.
"Instead, he has confirmed the bizarre U-turn he made last week but once again he provides no clarity or certainty on what his next steps even are.”
‘Not much point’ going ahead with Northern Powerhouse Rail, says Grant Shapps
Business secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that the planned Northern Powerhouse Rail link has been downgraded, in a major blow to the government’s “levelling up” programme for the North of England.
The announcement came after Rishi Sunak was warned by the CBI not to undermine growth by cutting capital spending as he struggles to fill a £50 hole in the government’s finances, with reports that he is also reviewing the mooted Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk.
Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Interest rate pain is consequence of Brexit, says former Bank of England governor
The pain of soaring interest rates and inflation is a knock-on effect of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said.
Mr Carney said that Thursday’s decision by the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to hike its base rate to a 33-year high of 3 per cent was in part forced on it by Brexit.
Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.
Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.
Our politics editor Andy Woodcock reports:
Jeremy Hunt ‘considering rise in capital gains tax’ to fix £50bn black hole
Jeremy Hunt is considering raising capital gains tax and slashing the dividend allowance as he seeks to fill the £50bn chasm in the nation’s finances, reports suggest.
In the wake of the disastrous mini-Budget which ultimately saw Liz Truss become Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, the chancellor again warned on Thursday that there are “difficult decisions” ahead as the government seeks to “restore stability”.
My colleague Andy Gregory reports:
Boris Johnson had enough support to challenge Sunak in leadership contest - Tory MP
Sir Graham Brady has seemingly confirmed former prime minister Boris Johnson’s claim that he had enough MPs to mount a challenge to Rishi Sunak in last month’s leadership contest.
Mr Johnson dropped out of the Tory leadership race, claiming he had the nominations needed to make it on to the ballot paper but could not unite the party.
Speaking to the BBC, Sir Graham - chair of the Tory party’s 1922 Committee - said "two candidates" had reached the threshold, and "one of them decided not to then submit his nomination".
