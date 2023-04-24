Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is facing an expanded investigation into his possible failure to declare the shares his wife holds in a childcare agency boosted by the Budget.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg opened a probe into Mr Sunak last week under paragraph 3 of the code of conduct – demanding MPs are “open and frank” when declaring their interests.

The inquiry relates to the shares Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, holds in Koru Kids, Downing Street officials revealed.

The standards commissioner said on Monday that the probe had been broadened to examine whether Mr Sunak had also breached the MPs’ code of conduct over disclosure of details in relation to the probe.

Mr Greenberg’s office revealed Mr Sunak was also now being investigated under paragraph 13 of the code, which says MPs “must not disclose details” of any probe.

It would appear to possibly refer to briefings from No 10 officials on behalf of Mr Sunak claiming that he had done nothing wrong when it came to declarations of the shares.

It is not clear if the standards commissioner also wants to look at the publication of the updated list of ministers’ interests – which featured a footnote explaining the family shares – as possible interference in his probe.

A much-delayed list of ministerial interests – shared on Wednesday amid the furore – contained for the first time a reference to the childcare agency Ms Murty holds shares in as a financial interest of Mr Sunak.

Mr Sunak had faced demands to “come clean” about his wife’s shares in Koru Kids last month, after being questioned by MPs over why the childcare policy favoured private firms.

Appearing before the liaison committee, he did not mention Ms Murty’s shares in the firm, in which she has been listed as a shareholder at Companies House.

A fortnight earlier, chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a pilot of incentive payments of £600 for childminders joining the profession.

Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrats’ chief whip, has tabled an urgent question in the Commons asking the prime minister to make a statement on his interests.

More follows…