Rishi Sunak confirms 6 Britons dead and 10 missing after Hamas ‘pogrom’ in Israel – live
The PM’s statement will be followed by a Commons session where MPs will debate the UK’s involvement
Sunak: Israel ‘has every right to defend itself’.
Rishi Sunak has provided an update on the number of Britons missing or killed as a result of the conflict in an address to Parliament today: 6 dead and ten missing.
It comes after the prime minister’s visit to a Jewish school in north London, where he repeated his belief that Israel has “every right to defend itself and its people to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again”.
He added that in his conversation with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he had also raised the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where 2,700 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 people wounded in retaliatory airstrikes.
Mr Sunak’s statement to the Commons is expected to set out how the UK is aiding British nationals caught in the fighting and supporting Israel, as well as detailing the response to the impact on Palestinians trapped in the strip.
Hospitals across Gaza are expected to run out of fuel, while international aid is being held up in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula pending a deal to ensure its safe delivery.
Hamas hostages: What do we know about Britons being held after terror attack in Israel?
Nearly 200 people are now believed to have been taken hostage by terrorists after an attack on Israel.
The Israeli military has not specified how many of the 199 captives are foreign nationals, but Rishi Sunak has told Parliament that 10 Britons are still missing more than a week on.
A further six Britons were killed in the Hamas’ attack on 7 October, Mr Sunak confirmed on Monday.
Rishi Sunak told Jewish students he “stands with them” during a visit to a secondary school in north London on Monday 16 October. The prime minister vowed to keep the Jewish community safe as he spoke at an assembly and took questions from pupils, following a spate of antisemitic incidents in the UK. “Like many of you, I come from a different background. Our society is strongest when that diversity is respected,” Mr Sunak told students. “Those of us who come from different faiths, different backgrounds, have every right to participate and contribute to society in safety.” The Metropolitan Police said there had been a “massive increase” in antisemitic incidents following Hamas’ attacks on Israel nine days ago.
Proscribe Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorists, Sir Ed Davey tells Rishi Sunak
Sir Ed Davey has called for Rishi Sunak to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation.
The Liberal Democrat leader said the Iranian military group is a “funder of Hamas”, calling for it to be recognised as a terror group.
The Terrorism Act 2000 allows the government to proscribe an organisation if they believe it is concerned in terrorism such as promoting or encouraging terrorism.
The IRGC is currently designated as a terrorist organization by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and the United States.
Sir Ed was joined by foreign affairs select committee chairman Alicia Kearns, who also called for the IRGC to be proscribed.
Rishi Sunak said at least six UK citizens had been killed in Israel while another 10 were missing – some of whom are feared to be among the dead.
The prime minister said the “barbaric” terrorist attacks by Hamas on the Israel people had “shocked the world”, adding: “We should call it by its name – it was a pogrom.”
Mr Sunak said Britain “stands with Israel” as he again issued support for the country’s “right to defend itself” as it prepares for to “go after Hamas [and] take back hostages” with a ground invasion of Gaza.
PM announces extra £10m in aid for Palestine and calls on Israel and Egypt to open up Rafah border crossing
Prime minister says ‘we stand with British Muslim communities too'
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Commons “we stand with British Muslim communities too”.
He said: “I also recognise that this is a moment of great anguish for British Muslim communities who are also appalled by Hamas’s actions but fearful of the response.
“We must listen to these concerns with the same attentiveness. Hamas is using innocent Palestinian people as human shields.”
He added: “We mourn the loss of every innocent life, civilians of every faith, every nationality who have been killed.
“And so, let’s say it plainly, we stand with British Muslim communities too.”
‘Labour stands with Israel, Britain stands with Israel,’ Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has promised Labour stands with Israel and defended the country’s right to “bring her people home, defend herself and keep its people safe”.
The Labour leader said: “Hamas are not the Palestinian people, and the Palestinian people are not Hamas”.
But he joined Rishi Sunak in calling for Israel to defend itself “in accordance with international law”.
Sir Keir said: “Civilians must not be targeted, innocent lives must be protected. There must be humanitarian corridors.
“There must be humanitarian access, including food, water, electricity and medicines, so that hospitals can keep people alive and so that innocent people do not needlessly die.”
Sunak ‘sickened’ by antisemitic incidents since Hamas attack
Addressing the British Jewish community, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in the Commons: “We stand with you now and always. This atrocity was an existential strike at the very idea of Israel as a safe homeland for the Jewish people.
“I understand why it has shaken you to your core, and I am sickened that antisemitic incidents have increased since the attack.
“We are doing everything we can to protect you.”
He added: “We are working with the police to ensure that hate crime and the glorification of terror is met with the full force of the law.”
He went on: “We stand with the Jewish community.”
Sunak announces £10m extra aid for Palestinian people
Rishi Sunak said the UK government would increase aid to Palestinian people by a third – with an additional £10m of aid going through UN agencies.
“We must support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas too,” he said – saying the terrorist group does not “represent” the people of Gaza.
He called on both Israel and Egypt to open up the Rafah crossing for aid.
“We must ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza – this requires Egypt and Israel to let in the aid that is so badly needed.”
Sunak says ‘We stand with Israel'
Mr Sunak told Parliament: “The families of some of the missing are in the public gallery today. We call for the immediate release of all hostages and I say to them: we stand with you. We stand with Israel.
“The murdered and the missing come from over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom.
“The terrible nature of these attacks means it is proving difficult to identify many of the deceased but with a heavy heart I can inform the House that at least six British citizens were killed.
“A further 10 are missing, some of whom are feared to be among the dead.”
At least six UK citizens killed and 10 missing, says Sunak
Rishi Sunak said at least six UK citizens had been killed in Israel and Palestine, while another 10 were missing.
The PM said the attacks by Hamas had “shocked the world”, adding that: “We should call it by its name – it was a pogrom … We stand with Israel.”
He revealed 500 Britons had been brought back on eight flights – and said the government working on land evacuations. Sunak said he had spoken to the Egyptian president about opening the Rafah crossing to get people out of Gaza.
