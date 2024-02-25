Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has warned of an “explosion in prejudice and antisemitism” but failed to address an anti-Muslim rant by former Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson.

The prime minister highlighted events “of recent weeks”, including pro-Palestinian protests across the country in the wake of Hamas’ 7 October terror attacks on Israel.

“The events of recent weeks are but the latest in an emerging pattern which should not be tolerated,” Mr Sunak said.

Lee Anderson was suspended after claiming Sadiq Khan was controlled by ‘Islamists’ (PA)

It came after Mr Anderson was suspended for refusing to apologise for a rant in which he said “Islamists” have “got control” of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

In an appearance on GB News, Mr Anderson said: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London… He’s actually given our capital city away to his mates.”

Mr Sunak has not yet responded to Mr Anderson’s comments.

Rishi Sunak said there has been ‘an explosion in prejudice’ since war erupted in the Middle East (PA Wire)

In a statement after Mr Anderson’s suspension, the PM said legitimate protests have been “hijacked by extremists” and politicians have been “verbally threatened and physically, violently targeted”.

More follows.