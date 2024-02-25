Sunak warns of ‘explosion in prejudice’ but fails to address Lee Anderson anti-Muslim rant
Rishi Sunak said: ‘The events of recent weeks are but the latest in an emerging pattern which should not be tolerated.’
Rishi Sunak has warned of an “explosion in prejudice and antisemitism” but failed to address an anti-Muslim rant by former Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson.
The prime minister highlighted events “of recent weeks”, including pro-Palestinian protests across the country in the wake of Hamas’ 7 October terror attacks on Israel.
“The events of recent weeks are but the latest in an emerging pattern which should not be tolerated,” Mr Sunak said.
It came after Mr Anderson was suspended for refusing to apologise for a rant in which he said “Islamists” have “got control” of London mayor Sadiq Khan.
In an appearance on GB News, Mr Anderson said: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London… He’s actually given our capital city away to his mates.”
Mr Sunak has not yet responded to Mr Anderson’s comments.
In a statement after Mr Anderson’s suspension, the PM said legitimate protests have been “hijacked by extremists” and politicians have been “verbally threatened and physically, violently targeted”.
More follows.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies