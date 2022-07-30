Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rishi Sunak’s campaign for PM receives another blow as Tom Tugendhat endorses Liz Truss

Tory MP says foreign secretary is ‘only’ candidate that has conviced him they are ready to be PM

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Saturday 30 July 2022 09:08
Comments
(ITV via Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak’s bid for No 10 has received another blow as former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat criticised his fiscal policy and endorsed frontrunner Liz Truss.

Mr Tugendhat, who was eliminated from the race earlier this month, insisted the foreign secretary could “unite” the fractured party and her proposals for over £30 billion in tax cuts were “founded on true Conservative principles”.

His remarks came just 24 hours after the defence secretary Ben Wallace, who is popular among Tory members, revealed his support for Ms Truss and attacked Mr Sunak for “walking out” of government.

The chairman of the foreign affairs committee, who did not serve in Boris Johnson’s cabinet and was untainted by the multiple scandals, ran his own leadership bid promising the party a “clean start”.

But backing Ms Truss, who has remained loyal to the outgoing prime minister, Mr Tugendhat claimed she is the “only” candidate who has convinced him they are ready to be PM — a role he described as “no walk in the park”.

Recommended

With rocketing energy and food prices, the Tory MP said “many families will be staring at Christmas with dread”.

Writing in The Times, he claimed: “Liz’s plan for the economy is founded on true Conservative principles of low tax, a lean state and bold supply-side reform.”

In a swipe at the former chancellor Mr Sunak, who has repeatedly claimed his rival’s plans would increase inflation and interests rates, Mr Tugendhat said: “It is not right that we have the highest tax burden in 70 years at a time of sluggish growth and rising energy prices”.

Former Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat is backing Liz Truss

(PA)

The former chancellor was on the defensive over tax again in a crunch interview with Andrew Neil on Friday, rejecting accusations that his policies would result in recession and warning that Ms Truss’s plans for vast tax cuts would pour “fuel on the fire” of inflation.

Recommended

In an attempt to pick up support among the Tory faithful, Mr Sunak will on Saturday launch an attack on “left-wing agitators” and pledge to stamp out “woke nonsense” during a campaigning visit.

The speech will echo the former chancellor’s marked shift to the right on other cultural issues, in an apparent attempt to appeal to the Conservative members who are deciding the contest.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in