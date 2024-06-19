Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Conservatives are facing a historic defeat at the election as a new poll suggests they could be left with just 53 MPs – and Rishi Sunak will lose his seat.

The Tory leader would become the first sitting prime minister not to be re-elected.

The poll also found around three-quarters of the Cabinet are set to be voted out, while the Liberal Democrats would take 50 MPs, just behind the Tories.

The Savanta and Electoral Calculus polling analysis has Labour on 516 seats, with an estimated majority of 382 - double that won by Sir Tony Blair in his 1997 landslide.

However, Nigel Farage’s Reform is not predicted to win any seats.

The findings suggest recent Tory warnings of a Labour “super-majority” are correct.

More follows ....