✕ Close Suella Braverman: Senior MPs put further pressure on home secretary to fix migrant crisis

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.

“If people choose to enter a country illegally and unnecessarily, it is a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions,” Chris Philp said in an interview yesterday.

“They don’t even have to come here, they were in France already and previously often passed through Belgium, Germany, and many other countries on the way,” he added.

Mr Philp has also insisted that Manston migrant centre is legally compliant - just days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested the opposite.

“I don’t accept the premise that it is not legally compliant today, a lot of change has been made even in the last few days since you spoke to Robert,” he told Sky News, contending that “significant improvements” have been set in motion.

It comes after 11 asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation or warm clothing after being taken from the Manston processing centre.