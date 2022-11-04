Rishi Sunak news - live: Migrants’ Manston complaints ‘cheeky’, minister says
Chris Philp is branded ‘callous’ after remark about migrants and asylum seekers at processing centre in Kent
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.
“If people choose to enter a country illegally and unnecessarily, it is a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions,” Chris Philp said in an interview yesterday.
“They don’t even have to come here, they were in France already and previously often passed through Belgium, Germany, and many other countries on the way,” he added.
Mr Philp has also insisted that Manston migrant centre is legally compliant - just days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested the opposite.
“I don’t accept the premise that it is not legally compliant today, a lot of change has been made even in the last few days since you spoke to Robert,” he told Sky News, contending that “significant improvements” have been set in motion.
It comes after 11 asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation or warm clothing after being taken from the Manston processing centre.
Jeremy Hunt ‘considering rise in capital gains tax’ to fix £50bn black hole
Jeremy Hunt is considering raising capital gains tax and slashing the dividend allowance as he seeks to fill the £50bn chasm in the nation’s finances, reports suggest.
In the wake of the disastrous mini-Budget which ultimately saw Liz Truss become Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, the chancellor again warned on Thursday that there are “difficult decisions” ahead as the government seeks to “restore stability”.
My colleague Andy Gregory reports:
Chancellor warns of ‘difficult decisions’ in fight to ‘restore stability’
Boris Johnson had enough support to challenge Sunak in leadership contest - Tory MP
Sir Graham Brady has seemingly confirmed former prime minister Boris Johnson’s claim that he had enough MPs to mount a challenge to Rishi Sunak in last month’s leadership contest.
Mr Johnson dropped out of the Tory leadership race, claiming he had the nominations needed to make it on to the ballot paper but could not unite the party.
Speaking to the BBC, Sir Graham - chair of the Tory party’s 1922 Committee - said "two candidates" had reached the threshold, and "one of them decided not to then submit his nomination".
London council leader cites ‘breakdown in communication’ over Manston migrants who slept in street
Clearly there has been a breakdown in communication”after 11 asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation, Westminster city council Labour leader Adam Hug has said. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about the group of migrants who the Home Office believed had somewhere to stay, he said: “So, the picture is still confused even two days later.”
Mr Hug said a large number of people came into Westminster on Wednesday from Manston with wristbands and Home Office paperwork, but who “were not being dealt with properly.”
“Some of them got put on a coach to Norwich 12 hours later, so they arrived during the middle of the day and then were taken out at 1am overnight - very early on Thursday morning then another group of 11 presented at our homelessness services yesterday, working with local charities to get them off the streets.
“So, 11 people have turned up, seven of whom are keen to be housed by the Home Office, so clearly there has been a breakdown in communication here.
“We believe those people slept rough overnight and ultimately the chaos in Manston and the pressures to get that situation sorted is having a ripple effect with people being left to sleep rough on our streets in London.”
Manston migrant centre is ‘legally compliant’, Philip insists
Policing minister Chris Philp has insisted Manston migrant centre is legally compliant just days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested the opposite.
“I don’t accept the premise that it is not legally compliant today, a lot of change has been made even in the last few days since you spoke to Robert,” he told Sky News, contending that “significant improvements” have been set in motion.
It comes after two groups of asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation or warm clothing after being taken from the Manston processing centre.
Mr Philip told the broadcaster that the Home Office had assured him that both groups of people told immigration officials at Manston they had the addresses of “friends and family” to go to.
“Clearly that understanding was not accurate, quite how that misunderstanding arose, maybe it was lost in translation, I don’t know, but clearly they have now all been looked after,” he said.
